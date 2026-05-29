Samsung SmartThings introduces proactive maintenance for home appliances in India

Samsung wants Indian households to stop waiting for things to break. With SmartThings, you can spot problems before they turn into big repair bills. The company announced this in Gurugram on May 28, 2026. Now, you get one app to keep an eye on your fridge, AC, and washing machine. If something starts to go wrong, you’ll know early. That means fewer surprise breakdowns and less money spent on service calls.

Key Takeaways

SmartThings acts as a central control hub for all connected Samsung appliances via Android and iOS devices.

AI-powered monitoring detects performance changes in real time to suggest early maintenance.

Samsung now provides up to seven years of software updates for its smart appliances.

The system integrates with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant for voice-activated commands.

Specific features like AI Geo-fencing and food recognition are tailored for the Indian market.

Centralized control and voice integration

With the SmartThings app, you can run your whole home from your phone. It connects your appliances to the internet, so you can check on security, track energy use, or adjust the temperature, all in one place. If you like using your voice, it works with Bixby, Alexa, and Google Assistant. No need to pick up your phone every time.

AI-driven maintenance and energy savings

SmartThings uses AI to watch how your appliances behave. Say your fridge starts cooling less than usual. The app pings your phone, so you can fix it before your food goes bad. That keeps things fresh and saves you money on your power bill.

Laundry problems? If your washing machine won’t drain, the app checks it remotely. It might spot a blocked filter and then walk you through fixing it yourself. You don’t have to call a technician every time, which means less waiting around and more clean clothes.

Future-ready appliances with long-term support

A One big problem with smart homes? Software doesn’t last. Samsung says it’ll give you up to seven years of updates for its appliances. That means better security, new features, and your gadgets won’t get left behind when you buy a new phone.Samsung’s Bespoke AI range in India has some neat tricks. The fridge has a camera inside. It checks what food you have and suggests recipes, so you don’t have to guess what’s for dinner. The AC? It uses geo-fencing to spot when you’re almost home and starts cooling the room before you walk in. Handy, especially in the summer.

Built for the Indian market

The SmartThings platform is specifically tuned for the needs of Indian households. By combining durable engineering with real-time monitoring, it aims to make daily chores less of a burden. This system shifts the focus from fixing broken machines to keeping them in good health through constant, small adjustments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which appliances work with the Samsung SmartThings platform?

A1. Most modern Samsung appliances, including Bespoke AI refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, are compatible. It also supports various smart home devices like security cameras and energy monitors.

Q2. Does SmartThings require a specific brand of smartphone?

A2. No, the SmartThings app is available for download on both Android and iOS devices, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

Q3. How does the seven-year software update policy benefit users?

A3. This policy ensures that your appliance receives the latest security patches and performance improvements for nearly a decade, preventing the technology from becoming obsolete.

Q4. Can SmartThings help reduce my monthly electricity bill?

A4. Yes, the platform monitors energy usage in real time and provides AI-driven recommendations to optimize how your appliances consume power.

Q5. Is the SmartThings platform difficult to set up in an Indian home?

A5. Samsung designed the interface to be simple and user-friendly, specifically tailoring the features to meet the preferences and everyday living habits of Indian consumers.