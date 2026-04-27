Samsung India Offers Bespoke AI Appliances Starting at INR 33 Per Day via Samsung Finance+

Samsung India has a new way to make smart home appliances more affordable. You can pick up a Bespoke AI fridge, AC, or washing machine for just 33 rupees a day. That’s through Samsung Finance+, now running in over 8,000 stores across India. The idea is simple: lower the upfront cost so more people can actually buy these gadgets, instead of waiting or saving for months.

Key Takeaways

Financing approval takes around five minutes.

Monthly plans start at INR 33 per day.

Paperless process available at 8,000 retail stores.

Limited-time cashback of INR 1,000 on new purchases.

Targeted at first time borrowers with no credit history.

Samsung Finance+ is a digital platform, so you skip the usual waiting you get with banks. Approval takes about five minutes, according to the company. No paperwork either. Just bring your Aadhaar and PAN cards to the store. That’s it. You can walk in, get approved, and walk out with your new appliance the same day. It’s a straightforward way to upgrade your home without blowing up your budget.

These plans are really aimed at first-time borrowers. If you’ve never had a loan or a credit card, you know how tough it can be to get approved for expensive electronics. Samsung’s “Easy EMI for All” tries to fix that. There’s also a 1,000-rupee cashback if you use this finance option during the launch. According to Ghufran Alam, who heads Digital Appliances at Samsung India, the goal is to make it easier for Indian families to buy new tech without the usual money worries.

The finance deal covers the full Bespoke AI lineup. You get smart features like the AI Home Screen and Bixby voice controls. Security comes from Samsung Knox, and SmartThings lets your appliances talk to each other. These gadgets are built to save energy and learn your habits. For example, your fridge can suggest recipes based on what’s inside. The washing machine remembers your favorite cycles, so you don’t have to set it up every time. Handy, honestly.

Samsung India is a big player for Samsung Electronics worldwide. They’ve got service centers and stores all over the country. With these digital finance tools, they’re reaching smaller towns too, where getting a loan or credit card can take forever. Expanding to 8,000 stores means even folks outside the big cities can get their hands on these smart appliances. It’s a practical way to keep more homes up to date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What is the minimum daily cost for Samsung appliances under this scheme?

A1: The financing plans start at just INR 33 per day for select appliances.

Q2: How long does the finance approval take?

A2: The digital process usually provides approval in about five minutes at the store.

Q3: What documents do I need for Samsung Finance+?

A3: You only need to provide your Aadhaar card and PAN card to begin the paperless application.

Q4: Can I get this loan if I have no credit history?

A4: Yes, the program is designed to help first-time borrowers and those without a previous credit score.