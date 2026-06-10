UltraProlink launches UnPlug wireless audio transmitter kit for musicians in India

Indian consumer tech brand UltraProlink released its latest audio accessory, the UnPlug Wireless Guitar Transmitter and Receiver Set. Priced at Rs 4,999, this plug and play device helps musicians remove instrument cables during live performances, rehearsals, and home practice sessions. The kit works across multiple instruments, including electric guitars, keyboards, and digital pianos, by establishing a direct wireless link to amplifiers or speakers.

Key Takeaways

The wireless audio kit costs Rs 4,999 and is available on Amazon India and the official brand website.

It operates on a stable 2.4GHz wireless frequency with a transmission range of up to 30 meters.

The device offers 10 hours of continuous playback time and recharges within two hours via a Type-C port.

It features a 220-degree foldable 2-in-1 jack containing a 3.5mm connector and a 6.35mm adapter.

An automatic 10-channel switching feature reduces signal interference from other wireless devices.

The hardware design targets practical usability for performing artists. The transmitter features a 220-degree foldable connector, which makes it compatible with different instrument shapes like Stratocaster-style guitars and angled ports. This flexible design also protects the jack against physical damage during sudden movements on stage. In terms of hardware compatibility, the bundle includes a native 3.5mm connector along with a 6.35mm screw-on converter. This allows musicians to plug the transmitter into bass guitars, electronic drums, and wind instruments, while the receiver hooks up directly to PA systems, DJ mixers, or karaoke speakers.

To handle crowded frequencies, UltraProlink uses a 10-channel automatic switching technology. This system continuously scans for clear paths to avoid interference from nearby wireless microphones and party speakers. The device operates on the 2.4GHz band, maintaining a clear audio link up to a distance of 30 meters. Audio quality remains crisp with a 48kHz/16-bit high-definition transmission rate and low latency to keep sound perfectly in sync. The setup requires no mobile applications or software installation, pairing automatically right out of the box. The internal battery supports 10 hours of continuous usage and reaches a full charge in two hours using the bundled Type-C cable.

Pankaj Mirchandani, the founder and CEO of UltraProlink, started the company in 2014 after working at Philips India for more than five years. As a part-time musician himself, Mirchandani designed this product to solve the mobility constraints that artists face due to short cords. Over the past decade, the homegrown brand has expanded its product catalog to include power banks, chargers, and connectivity cables. The company currently serves more than four million customers through a retail network of more than 8,500 physical outlets, including major chains like Reliance and Croma, alongside online platforms like Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What instruments can use the UltraProlink UnPlug kit?

A1. The transmitter works with electric guitars, semi-acoustic guitars, bass guitars, keyboards, electronic drums, electronic wind instruments, and digital pianos.

Q2. What is the price of the UltraProlink UnPlug wireless kit in India?

A2. The kit is priced at Rs 4,999 and is available for purchase on Amazon.in and UltraProlink.com.

Q3. Does this device require a mobile application to connect?

A3. No, the device features a plug-and-play design that pairs automatically without any applications or software.

Q4. How long does the battery last and how long does it take to charge?

A4. The device provides up to 10 hours of continuous runtime on a single charge. It charges fully in two hours via a standard Type-C port.

Q5. What is the wireless operating range of this device?

A5. The audio transmission set maintains a stable connection up to a distance of 30 meters or 98 feet.