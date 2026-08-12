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Xiaomi Launches REDMI 17 Series with 8000mAh Battery and AMOLED Display in India

Xiaomi launches the REDMI 17 series in India featuring an 8,000mAh battery, 120Hz AMOLED display, and Snapdragon processor starting at Rs 24,999.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Xiaomi Launches REDMI 17 Series

Xiaomi introduced its REDMI Note 17 5G smartphone in India, bringing a large 8,000mAh battery, a 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED screen, and Android 16-based HyperOS 3 software to mid-range buyers. The smartphone starts at Rs 27,999 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while bank offers reduce the entry price to Rs 24,999 during the initial sale. Indian customers can buy the handset starting August 13, 2026, across mi.com, Amazon India, and offline retail stores.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • REDMI Note 17 5G comes with an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 45W wired charging and 22.5W reverse charging.
  • The device features a 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED panel running at a 120Hz refresh rate with up to 1,800 nits brightness.
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset drives the smartphone alongside up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.
  • Camera setup includes a 50MP primary rear sensor and an 8MP front lens for video calls.
  • Prices start at Rs 27,999, with introductory bank discounts bringing it down to Rs 24,999.

Xiaomi Launches REDMI 17

Battery and Build Specs

The primary highlight of the REDMI Note 17 5G remains its 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery pack. Xiaomi keeps the phone profile at 8.4mm thickness despite this battery size. The phone supports 45W wired charging with the fast charger included inside the box, alongside 22.5W reverse wired charging to power other gadgets. The device body carries an IP65 rating against dust and water splashes, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i on the front panel.

Display and Camera Setup

A 6.9-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display sits on the front, offering a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,800 nits peak brightness for outdoor visibility. The panel supports HydroTouch 2.0, allowing users to operate the screen with wet or oily fingers. Under the hood, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor handles everyday processing demands. To keep internal temperatures steady during heavy usage, Xiaomi added a 10,416 mm² graphite cooling system.

For photography, the device houses a 50MP primary rear camera paired with an AI light sensor. An 8MP camera sits on the front for selfies and video calls. Both front and rear cameras record 1080p resolution video at 30 frames per second.

Software and Pricing

The REDMI Note 17 5G runs on HyperOS 3 built over Android 16. Xiaomi offers four main Android OS updates and six years of security patches for this phone. Built-in features include Google Gemini support, HyperIsland interface, and AI photo tools.

The base 6GB + 128GB version costs Rs 27,999, whereas the 8GB + 128GB version carries an official tag of Rs 30,999. Buyers using SBI, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank cards receive an instant Rs 3,000 discount, bringing effective prices to Rs 24,999 and Rs 27,999. Sales open on August 13, 2026, at 12 PM IST. Color options include Arctic Blue, Starlight Purple, and Dark Night.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the battery capacity of the REDMI Note 17 5G?

A1. The REDMI Note 17 5G packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery that supports 45W fast charging and 22.5W reverse wired charging.

Q2. What is the starting price of REDMI Note 17 5G in India?

A2. The phone starts at an official retail price of Rs 27,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage model, with an introductory price of Rs 24,999 including bank discounts.

Q3. What processor powers the REDMI Note 17 5G?

A3. The REDMI Note 17 5G runs on the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset.

Q4. How long will the REDMI Note 17 5G receive software updates?

A4. Xiaomi provides four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches for the phone.

Q5. When and where can you buy the REDMI Note 17 5G in India?

A5. Open sales start on August 13, 2026, at 12 PM IST through mi.com, Amazon India, and Xiaomi retail stores.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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