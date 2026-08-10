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Google Reorganizes DeepMind Leadership as Demis Hassabis Takes Chief Scientist Role

Google announces leadership changes at DeepMind as Demis Hassabis becomes Chief Scientist and Koray Kavukcuoglu steps up as Senior Vice President.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Google Reorganizes DeepMind Leadership as Demis Hassabis Takes Chief Scientist Role

Google parent Alphabet announced a major leadership transition at its artificial intelligence unit, Google DeepMind, on August 10, 2026. Co-founder Demis Hassabis moves to the role of Chair of Google DeepMind and Chief Scientist of Alphabet to focus on artificial general intelligence research and drug discovery. Koray Kavukcuoglu, former Chief Technology Officer of the unit, steps up as Senior Vice President to handle day-to-day operations and lead development of upcoming systems, including Gemini 4.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Demis Hassabis transitions to Chair of Google DeepMind and Chief Scientist of Alphabet.
  • Koray Kavukcuoglu takes over daily operations as Senior Vice President of Google DeepMind.
  • Gemini mobile app reaches over 950 million active monthly users worldwide.
  • Gemma model downloads surpass the 900 million mark.
  • Google prepares for the release of its next model generation, Gemini 4.

Google Reorganizes DeepMind Leadership as Demis Hassabis

Leadership Transition at Google DeepMind

Under the new structure, Kavukcuoglu will directly manage Gemini model development, frontier research, and developer ecosystems, reporting to Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai. Kavukcuoglu brings 13 years of experience at DeepMind, where he previously built the deep learning team and led work on foundational models like WaveNet and Deep Q-Networks.

Hassabis will shift his focus toward long-term artificial general intelligence systems and his medical venture, Isomorphic Labs. Isomorphic Labs aims to use advanced computational models to find treatments for complex diseases like cancer. Hassabis stated that handing over operational duties gives him space to guide long-term scientific goals.

User Growth and Product Expansion

The organizational update comes as Google reports strong adoption metrics across its consumer and developer platforms. The flagship Gemini app crossed 950 million monthly active users, while open-source Gemma models surpassed 900 million downloads. Developers continue to adopt the Flash model variant for fast computing needs across mobile and web platforms.

Google plans to build on this momentum by rolling out Gemini 4 in the coming months. The company aims to integrate these advanced models across its core product lineup, including Search, YouTube, and Google Cloud services.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What changes did Google announce at DeepMind on August 10, 2026?

A1. Google announced that Demis Hassabis is becoming Chair of Google DeepMind and Chief Scientist at Alphabet. Koray Kavukcuoglu steps up as Senior Vice President of Google DeepMind to run daily operations.

Q2. Who is Koray Kavukcuoglu?

A2. Koray Kavukcuoglu is the Senior Vice President of Google DeepMind. He previously served as Chief Technology Officer and Chief AI Architect, leading work on WaveNet and Gemini models over his 13-year tenure at the company.

Q3. How many users does the Gemini app have currently?

A3. The Gemini app has reached over 950 million monthly active users globally.

Q4. What will Demis Hassabis focus on in his new role?

A4. Demis Hassabis will focus on long-term artificial general intelligence research and leading Isomorphic Labs, which applies computer models to cure diseases such as cancer.

Q5. What is the next major AI model planned by Google?

A5. Google is developing Gemini 4 as its next generation model to expand capabilities across Search, Cloud, and developer applications.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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