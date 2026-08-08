Urban Company Launches Native M3 Pro Water Purifier with Three Year Warranty

Urban Company Limited launched the Native M3 and M3 Pro smart water purifiers in India on August 5, 2026. The new model features long-life filters designed to run for three years without requiring routine servicing or replacements. Priced at Rs 22,000 onwards, the device comes with a three-year unconditional warranty. It aims to reduce ownership costs compared to conventional Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifiers.

Key Takeaways

Urban Company launched Native M3 and M3 Pro water purifiers starting at Rs 22,000.

Filters run for three full years without requiring replacement or maintenance.

Includes an unconditional three-year warranty covering after-sales support.

Features a food-grade stainless-steel water tank and a dot-matrix display.

Urban Company app enables real-time tracking of water quality and filter health.

Urban Company, a Gurugram-based technology platform listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE: URBANCO), offers home services alongside smart home appliances. The company stated that the long-life filtration system allows users to save more than Rs 26,000 over a nine-year period by cutting down recurring maintenance expenses.

The Native M3 Pro routes 100 percent of the water through the RO membrane to clear out heavy metals, chemicals, and impurities. The device includes advanced mineralisation and pH balancing to restore essential nutrients and improve taste. On-device information appears via a dot-matrix smart display, while users can monitor water quality and filter life through the Urban Company mobile application. Water stays stored inside a food-grade stainless-steel tank.

Urban Company Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Varun Khaitan stated that the company designed the product to fix common industry problems like high maintenance costs and frequent service visits.

The Native business segment recorded Rs 267 crore in operating revenue for FY26, marking a 130 percent growth year-on-year. Net Transaction Value (NTV) rose 122 percent year-on-year to reach Rs 345 crore. Urban Company reports a 75 percent customer renewal rate for its product line.

Both Native M3 and M3 Pro purifiers are available for purchase across India through the official Urban Company app and website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Urban Company Native M3 Pro in India?

A1. The Native M3 series pricing starts from Rs 22,000 onwards.

Q2. How long do the filters last in the Native M3 Pro water purifier?

A2. The filters are built to operate for up to three years without needing routine service or replacement.

Q3. Does the Native M3 Pro water purifier come with a warranty?

A3. Yes, Urban Company provides an unconditional three-year warranty with the device.

Q4. What material is used for the storage tank in the Native M3 Pro?

A4. The purifier uses a food-grade stainless-steel storage tank.

Q5. How can users monitor filter health and water quality?

A5. Users can track filter life and water parameters using the Urban Company mobile app or via the dot-matrix display on the device.