News

Urban Company Launches Native M3 Pro Water Purifier with Three Year Warranty

Urban Company introduces Native M3 Pro water purifier in India featuring three-year filter life, stainless steel tank, and smart app tracking from Rs 22,000.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Urban Company Launches Native M3 Pro Water Purifier with Three Year Warranty

Urban Company Limited launched the Native M3 and M3 Pro smart water purifiers in India on August 5, 2026. The new model features long-life filters designed to run for three years without requiring routine servicing or replacements. Priced at Rs 22,000 onwards, the device comes with a three-year unconditional warranty. It aims to reduce ownership costs compared to conventional Reverse Osmosis (RO) purifiers.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Urban Company launched Native M3 and M3 Pro water purifiers starting at Rs 22,000.
  • Filters run for three full years without requiring replacement or maintenance.
  • Includes an unconditional three-year warranty covering after-sales support.
  • Features a food-grade stainless-steel water tank and a dot-matrix display.
  • Urban Company app enables real-time tracking of water quality and filter health.

Urban Company Launches Native M3 Pro Water Purifier

Urban Company, a Gurugram-based technology platform listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE: URBANCO), offers home services alongside smart home appliances. The company stated that the long-life filtration system allows users to save more than Rs 26,000 over a nine-year period by cutting down recurring maintenance expenses.

The Native M3 Pro routes 100 percent of the water through the RO membrane to clear out heavy metals, chemicals, and impurities. The device includes advanced mineralisation and pH balancing to restore essential nutrients and improve taste. On-device information appears via a dot-matrix smart display, while users can monitor water quality and filter life through the Urban Company mobile application. Water stays stored inside a food-grade stainless-steel tank.

Urban Company Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Varun Khaitan stated that the company designed the product to fix common industry problems like high maintenance costs and frequent service visits.

The Native business segment recorded Rs 267 crore in operating revenue for FY26, marking a 130 percent growth year-on-year. Net Transaction Value (NTV) rose 122 percent year-on-year to reach Rs 345 crore. Urban Company reports a 75 percent customer renewal rate for its product line.

Both Native M3 and M3 Pro purifiers are available for purchase across India through the official Urban Company app and website.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the Urban Company Native M3 Pro in India?

A1. The Native M3 series pricing starts from Rs 22,000 onwards.

Q2. How long do the filters last in the Native M3 Pro water purifier?

A2. The filters are built to operate for up to three years without needing routine service or replacement.

Q3. Does the Native M3 Pro water purifier come with a warranty?

A3. Yes, Urban Company provides an unconditional three-year warranty with the device.

Q4. What material is used for the storage tank in the Native M3 Pro?

A4. The purifier uses a food-grade stainless-steel storage tank.

Q5. How can users monitor filter health and water quality?

A5. Users can track filter life and water parameters using the Urban Company mobile app or via the dot-matrix display on the device.

Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with MaxX Suction in India
Amkette Launches Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard with Quad Device Support at Rs 999 in India
Consistent Infosystems Launches ORBIT Charging Stand for Gaming Controllers in India
Xiaomi Introduces Mijia Sub Brand to Expand Home and Lifestyle Product Lineup in India
Hisense India and Toshiba TV Announce Up to 40 Percent Discount for Freedom Sales
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
Follow:
With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
Previous Article Amkette Launches Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard with Quad Device Support at Rs 999 in India Amkette Launches Optimus 2 Wireless Keyboard with Quad Device Support at Rs 999 in India
Next Article Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with MaxX Suction in India Hindware Smart Appliances Launches Enrica BLDC Kitchen Chimney with MaxX Suction in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

What Parents Expect from a Childs First Laptop in 2026
What Parents Expect from a Child’s First Laptop in 2026
By Guest Author
Haier India Announces Discount Offers and EMI Schemes for Onam Festive Season
Haier India Announces Discount Offers and EMI Schemes for Onam Festive Season
By Aditi Sharma
Xiaomi Launches REDMI Note 17 5G in India
Xiaomi Launches REDMI Note 17 5G in India Featuring 8000mAh Battery and 120Hz AMOLED Screen
By Vishal Jain
LG Launches 2026 AI TV Range in India Featuring Massive 115 Inch Mini LED Screen
LG Launches 2026 AI TV Range in India Featuring Massive 115 Inch Mini LED Screen
By Mahak Aggarwal
Nike Launches Hybrid Footwear Series Featuring Hybrid Fly and Hybrid RN Shoes
Nike Launches Hybrid Footwear Series Featuring Hybrid Fly and Hybrid RN Shoes
By Vishal Jain
Zebronics launches Zeb Party Fyre 800 party speaker with 160W sound output at INR14,999 in India
Zebronics launches Zeb Party Fyre 800 party speaker with 160W sound output at INR14,999 in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan

You Might also Like