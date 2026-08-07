Xiaomi Launches REDMI Note 17 5G in India Featuring 8000mAh Battery and 120Hz AMOLED Screen

Xiaomi India announced the REDMI Note 17 5G on August 6, 2026, introducing its biggest battery on a smartphone to date. The device packs an 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery inside an 8.4mm chassis, paired with a 6.9-inch 120Hz TrueColour AMOLED display and the Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset. Aimed at tackling battery drain issues for regular users, sales will start on August 13 across online and offline channels starting at an effective price of INR 24,999.

Key Takeaways

Features an 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 45W wired and 22.5W reverse wired charging support.

Comes with a 6.9-inch (12.75 cm) 120Hz TrueColour AMOLED display reaching up to 1800 nits peak brightness.

Runs on the 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 processor with up to 16GB RAM (including 8GB extended RAM).

Ships with Android 16 and HyperOS 3, offering 4 years of OS updates and 6 years of security patches.

Priced from INR 27,999 (MRP), with introductory bank offers bringing starting price down to INR 24,999.

Big Battery in a Slim Design

Xiaomi India, a major consumer electronics brand based in Bengaluru, has expanded its budget Note series lineup. The primary highlight of the REDMI Note 17 5G is the 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery. According to the company, this unit can run the phone for up to three days of normal usage on a single charge.

Despite the large capacity, the phone measures 8.4mm in thickness. It includes a 45W charger in the box and supports 22.5W reverse wired charging, allowing users to charge other electronic accessories. The battery holds TÜV certification to maintain up to 80 percent capacity after 1,600 charge cycles.

Display and Entertainment Features

The front side gets a 6.9-inch (12.75 cm) TrueColour AMOLED screen featuring a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate and 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut coverage. The panel reaches 1800 nits of peak brightness and holds TÜV Rheinland Eye Care certifications.

For multimedia playback, Xiaomi added dual speakers capable of 200 percent volume output. The display also features HydroTouch 2.0 technology, keeping touch inputs functional when hands are wet or greasy.

Processor and Durability Specs

Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 system-on-chip powers the phone. Qualcomm is a global semiconductor manufacturer known for mobile Snapdragon chipsets. The processor pairs with a 10,416mm² graphite cooling system and expandable storage support up to 2TB via a microSD slot.

For photography, the device mounts a 50MP AI dual primary camera setup on the back and an 8MP camera on the front for selfies. Build quality elements include Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection on the front glass and an IP65 rating for resistance against dust and light water splashes.

Long Term Software Commitment

The REDMI Note 17 5G runs HyperOS 3 based on Android 16 out of the box. Xiaomi promises 4 major Android OS upgrades and 6 years of security patches for this model. The software suite incorporates Google Gemini AI integration and HyperIsland features.

Price Colors and Availability in India

The smartphone comes in three color options, including Arctic Blue, Starlight Purple, and Dark Night.

The base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage carries an MRP of INR 27,999. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage comes with an MRP of INR 30,999.

Introductory offers include an instant INR 3,000 discount for purchases made using SBI, Axis Bank, or Kotak Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. This reduces the effective starting prices to INR 24,999 for the 6GB variant and INR 27,999 for the 8GB variant.

Buyers also receive 5TB JioAI Cloud storage with Jio True 5G, 3 months of YouTube Premium Lite, and 6 months of Google One with 200GB storage. Sales begin at 12:00 PM IST on August 13, 2026, through mi.com, Amazon India, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the battery capacity of the REDMI Note 17 5G?

A1. The phone features an 8000mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 45W fast charging.

Q2. What is the starting price of REDMI Note 17 5G in India?

A2. The MRP starts at INR 27,999, but introductory bank offers bring the effective starting price down to INR 24,999.

Q3. How many Android updates will the REDMI Note 17 get?

A3. Xiaomi promises 4 years of Android OS updates along with 6 years of security patches.

Q4. What processor does the REDMI Note 17 5G use?

A4. The device operates on Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 mobile platform.