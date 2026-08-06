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Panasonic Announces Festive Offers for Kerala Buyers Under The Coolest Onam Campaign

Panasonic launches The Coolest Onam offer in Kerala with up to Rs 4,000 cashback, low EMIs, and extended warranties on ACs, microwaves, and audio gear.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
5 Min Read
Panasonic Announces Festive Offers for Kerala Buyers Under The Coolest Onam Campaign

Panasonic Life Solutions India announced its new festive promotion, The Coolest Onam, bringing instant cashback, low EMI options, and extended warranty plans to shoppers in Kerala. The promotion started on August 1 and runs until September 21, 2026. The offers cover home appliances including split air conditioners, convection microwave ovens, and audio systems. Consumers can access these deals through Panasonic authorized retail outlets across Kerala as well as the brand direct to consumer online store.

Contents

Key Takeaways                  

  • Up to Rs 4,000 cashback and standard installation for Rs 1,200 plus GST on select Panasonic split ACs.
  • Extended warranty plans including six years comprehensive coverage for Rs 499 plus GST on split inverter models.
  • Up to 12.5 percent cashback on party speakers and up to 5 percent cashback on soundbars.
  • Free starter kit with all convection microwave ovens, plus two free cookery classes.
  • Zero down payment options and long tenure EMI plans available across multiple product lines.

Festive Discounts on Air Conditioners

Panasonic Life Solutions India, a major consumer electronics and appliance manufacturer in the country, focuses heavily on smart cooling for this campaign. The headline deals apply to the 2026 split AC lineup, which features DustBuster technology and connects to the MirAIe app for smart remote management.

Buyers can secure up to Rs 4,000 cashback on selected split AC models. Fixed EMI schemes start at Rs 1,995 per month. The company offers zero down payment schemes under 8/0 and 12/0 EMI structures, along with long tenure plans like 18/0 and 15/0.

Standard installation for eligible split units costs Rs 1,200 plus GST during the promotion. On the warranty front, buyers get a 10-year compressor warranty, five years on the main PCB, and five years on the Eco Tough outdoor casing. Customers can also purchase a 6-year comprehensive warranty for Rs 499 plus GST.

Microwave and Audio System Deals

The Onam campaign includes benefits for kitchen appliances and home entertainment gear. Panasonic convection microwave ovens, which feature preset Indian cooking menus, come with a free starter kit when bought through physical retail stores. Buyers can register via the Panasonic WhatsApp Chatbot to receive two complimentary microwave cooking classes. Convection models carry up to Rs 3,000 cashback, backed by a 5-year magnetron warranty and 1-year standard coverage.

For home audio, party speakers attract up to 12.5 percent cashback capped at Rs 2,000. Soundbars come with 5 percent cashback up to Rs 2,500. Audio items carry a standard 1-year warranty along with flexible finance options such as 12/4, 10/2, and 8/0 schemes.

Mr. Dhiraj Sharma, Head of Marketing and PR at Panasonic Life Solutions India, noted that the campaign aims to make home upgrades simpler during Kerala’s primary festive season. Mr. N. Richard Raj, Regional Manager South, added that the company relies on its local retail presence and after-sales service network in Kerala to support buyers throughout the event.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the validity period for the Panasonic Onam campaign?

A1. The campaign runs from August 1 to September 21, 2026.

Q2. Where can buyers access these Panasonic festive deals?

A2. The offers apply across authorized Panasonic retail shops in Kerala and the official Panasonic D2C website.

Q3. What is the maximum cashback available on Panasonic ACs during this sale?

A3. Selected Panasonic split AC models carry cashback up to Rs 4,000.

Q4. What extra benefits come with Panasonic microwave ovens?

A4. Convection models include a free starter kit at retail outlets, two free cooking classes via WhatsApp registration, and up to Rs 3,000 cashback.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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