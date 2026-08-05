OnePlus Announces Big Discounts Across Smartphones and Tablets for Independence Day Sale 2026

Global technology brand OnePlus announced its Independence Day Sale 2026 on August 4, bringing discounts across its smartphone and IoT product lineup. The sale goes live on August 7, offering price drops and instant bank discounts on flagship smartphones, affordable Nord devices, tablets, and audio products. Buyers can get benefits worth up to Rs 5,000 on premium models like the OnePlus 15R and OnePlus 13s.

Key Takeaways

The sale starts on August 7 across Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Flagship smartphones receive bank discounts of up to Rs 4,000.

Mid-range Nord series devices start at an effective price of Rs 23,749.

Select tablet models include free accessories like the Stylo Pro or protective cases.

OnePlus is a global consumer electronics brand known for manufacturing premium smartphones, audio gear, and tablets running on OxygenOS. During the sale, the brand’s flagship phone, OnePlus 15, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, starts at an effective price of Rs 81,999. The OnePlus 15R starts at Rs 56,999 after a Rs 3,000 instant bank discount. Both models feature the Performance Tri-Chip Architecture to manage sustained gaming performance.

The compact flagship OnePlus 13s, running on the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, gets a price drop of Rs 3,000 alongside a Rs 2,000 bank discount, making the starting price Rs 49,999. Flexible financing options are available for these flagship models, including up to six months of no-cost EMI and nine-month financing schemes.

In the mid-range segment, the OnePlus Nord 6 series gets price cuts. The base Nord 6 starts at Rs 41,999, while the Nord CE6 and Nord CE6 Lite start at Rs 31,999 and Rs 23,749, respectively. The entry-level N-series also sees price reductions. The OnePlus N6 costs Rs 20,999, while the N6x starts at Rs 17,499.

The tablet category includes three options. The top-tier OnePlus Pad 4 starts at Rs 56,499 with a Rs 3,500 bank discount and includes a free OnePlus Stylo Pro. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 starts at Rs 29,999 with a bundled Go 2 Stylo. The entry-level OnePlus Pad Lite costs Rs 19,999 and comes with a free protective case.

Audio products feature discounts across neckbands and true wireless earbuds. The flagship OnePlus Buds Pro 3 sells for Rs 9,999, while the OnePlus Buds 4 costs Rs 5,599. The Nord Buds 4 Pro and Nord Buds 4 retail for Rs 3,999 and Rs 3,099. For neckband users, the OnePlus BWZ2 ANC costs Rs 1,899, while the Bullets Wireless Z3 starts at Rs 1,499. Type-C wired earphones sell for Rs 599.

These deals will be available through online portals such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, Myntra, and Blinkit, as well as physical OnePlus Experience Stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When does the OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 start?

A1. The OnePlus Independence Day Sale 2026 starts on August 7, 2026, across online and offline retail channels.

Q2. Where can buyers purchase discounted OnePlus products during the sale?

A2. Buyers can get these deals on Amazon.in, Flipkart, Blinkit, Myntra, OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store App, and OnePlus Experience Stores.

Q3. What is the effective starting price of the OnePlus 15 during the sale?

A3. The OnePlus 15 starts at an effective price of Rs 81,999 after applying bank discounts.

Q4. Do OnePlus tablets come with free accessories during this sale?

A4. Yes, the OnePlus Pad 4 includes a free Stylo Pro, the Pad Go 2 includes a Go 2 Stylo, and the Pad Lite comes with a complimentary protective case.