OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Review: 55dB ANC and Pro Features on a Budget

The audio market in India, especially at the budget end, is very fast moving. It is like every few weeks a company releases a new product that is cheaper and better in features, making any existing product pointless. I have been using OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro for a few weeks to test if it is really worth the price. This model comes after the success of the Nord Buds 3 Pro and brings a few technical improvements that are not frequent at this price point. I also had the Raven Black unit and tested it with daily use, including very noisy metro rides in Delhi and office meetings that would last for hours. The device aims to offer a combination of decent bass, effective noise cancellation, and a battery that lasts for a very long time.

Key Takeaways:

This price segment’s noise cancellation feature is amongst the relatively best to be offered. It does a great job of cancelling out low frequency engine and fan noise to a level of 55dB.

The sound profile is created by a 12mm titanium plated dynamic driver which stresses the bass a little more than ring drivers and keeps most of the vocal ranges clear.

Phones which have the LHDC 5.0 Smart Codec are able to stream audio data that is more detailed than that of the traditional smart codecs and allows users to stream high bitrate audio data.

The noise cancellation feature is off, for a week of casual intimate use, the case allows a total of battery life of 54 hours.

The adjusted sound levels do not require the user to reach for the mobile device. The new slide feature on the volume control stem of the earbud allows users to do this easily.

The earbuds remain connected to the computer and mobile phone simultaneously. The dual-device pairing is also good.

Design & Build Quality

The Raven Black color option I tried out offers an understated, professional look. The case has an oval, vertical design, marking a departure from the pebble shape design seen on older models. I found this new shape a bit easier to open with one hand. The plastic has a matte finish that doesn’t attract smudges, and the earbud stems have a metallic trim that adds a touch of elegance. At only 4.4 grams, the earbuds are incredibly lightweight and I wore them for four hours during a work session and forgot I had them on.

Considering the casemagnets and sturdiness build quality. There is no wobble on the case hinge and the magnets securing the earbuds are of above average quality. Dropping the case on a wooden floor showed the latch is strong enough to keep it closed. As for the earbuds, they have been rated IP55 which means they are capable of handling some light sweat during workouts or very light rain. I wouldn’t take them into the water, but regular use with the Indian heat and humidity should not be a challenge for them.

The compactness of the charging case is commendable. OnePlus states that they have made a size reduction of roughly 10 percent compared to previous generations. It slides into the small coin pocket of my jeans quite easily. If you want a color that is a bit more like polished metal, the Radiant Gray color is another option.

I tested the 12mm dynamic drivers with multiple genres of music. These drivers have titanium coating for a stiffer more responsive diaphragm. From my subjective listening impressions, this creates a bass response that is both fast and deep. While listening to tracks from the “Gully Boy” soundtrack, the low-end response gave a enjoyable thumping sensation. The bass did not bleed into the mid frequencies more than I anticipated.

Although the vocals may have felt pushed back in the soundstage, that is somewhat of a rational tuning choice for the price point in Indian earbuds, as V-shaped sound signatures are what most consumers lean towards. If you listen to acoustic genres or podcasts, the vocals may feel a bit thin, as for the upper register frequencies, The sound of cymbals and hi-hat sounds were pleasant and quite crisp, which is a positive if the sound pressure is able to avoid the listener.

The addition of LHDC 5.0 is significant here. This codec is able to stream Bluetooth audio in high resolution. With one of my devices that has this capability, I was able to perceive more detail in the background. The decay of the drum was more pronounced, and I could hear the singer’s breath more distinctly. Such resolution is usually found in earphones that are much more expensive. While the standard AAC codec works fine for Spotify and YouTube Music, for those who have a collection of high-res files, LHDC is a better choice.

Noise Cancellation and Transparency Modes

An active noise cancellation of 55dB is this product’s most impressive specification. I conducted a test in a noisy environment with several fans running and lots of people talking. The earbuds were able to suppress the low-frequency background noise remarkably. My workstation was substantially more quiet. They do not eliminate high-frequency voices, but they do suppress them enough so that they are no longer an interference when listening to music.

There are three manual settings for noise cancellation: light, moderate, and maximum. I primarily used the smart adaptive mode. This mode utilizes the microphones to detect the surroundings and autonomously adjusts the level of noise cancellation. The system was able to detect the transition with a few seconds of delay. I was able to witness the transition from a quiet room to a busy street.

You can use transparency mode when you want to hear your surroundings. As I walked down a busy street, I could hear the natural sounds of the cars and the people. There was no hissing that some lower quality earbuds do when they use the microphones. I was even able to have a quick chat with a coworker without having to remove the earbuds.

Call Quality and Microphones

There are three microphones in each earbud. Two of them assist with voice capture, while one detects and helps to cancel ambient noise. I conducted numerous calls whilst I was positioned next to a busy roadway. All of the callers stated that my voice was clear and comprehensible. Although some background noise was still present, it was sufficiently receded.

Wind noise is eliminated by the AI Clear Call technology even if the wind is blowing at 25 kilometers per hour. Wind interference was nonexistent during the call while the user was taking a walk. The earbuds also seamlessly integrated with Zoom and Microsoft Teams calls. I sounded normal and not robotic. For heavy callers, the earbuds are a good option.

Battery Life and Charging Experience

The battery life is truly impressive. OnePlus states 54 hours of total playback with the case when noise cancellation is off. I tested them for about five days with a combination of noise cancellation on and off and still had about 30 percent battery left in the case. This is great for users who travel a lot and do not want to carry a charger with them every day.

Using LHDC with noise cancellation active will more rapidly drain the battery. LHDC and noise cancellation together will give you around 5-6 hours of use from the earbuds. This amount of time should be sufficient for a flight or long commute. The earbuds also use fast charging technology. I charged the case for 10 minutes and received enough charge to use them for several hours. It uses a USB Type C port, so I charged it with my phone charger.

Connectivity and Smart Features

The Nord Buds 4 Pro are equipped with Bluetooth version 6.0. As this is currently the most up-to-date version on the market, it provides a stable connection. While performing the test of walking to the next room with my phone on the desk, there was no audio drop. The earbuds also carry the dual connection feature, which I found to be very useful, as I was able to keep them connected to my laptop for video streaming, and my phone for calls. When an incoming phone call arrived, the switch occurred with near-instantaneous responsiveness.

What I liked the most is the newly added slide volume control. You can change the volume by sliding your finger along the stem, which I find way easier than having to tap multiple times, or having to grab my phone to adjust it. The touch control customization is available via the HeyMelody app on both Android and iOS. OnePlus users would find this option integrated within the Bluetooth menu.

An AI translation feature is available for those who have OxygenOS 15.0.1 or subsequent versions. It can assist in translating languages like Hindi and English on the fly. I did not use this feature a lot, but for those who travel a lot, this is a unique feature. Gamer`s low latency mode is also available. I played a few rounds of BGMI and did not experience any delay between the visuals and the sounds of footstep.

OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro Specifications

Driver Unit: 12mm titanium-coated dynamic driver

Frequency Response Range: 20Hz to 40,000Hz

Active Noise Cancellation: Up to 55dB with Smart Adaptive Mode

Microphones: 6 microphones (3 per earbud) with AI Clear Call technology

Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 6.0

Audio Codecs: LHDC 5.0, AAC, SBC

Battery Capacity: 62mAh per earbud; 530mAh charging case

Total Playback Time: Up to 54 hours (ANC off); Up to 26 hours (ANC on with LHDC)

Earbud Playback: Up to 13 hours (ANC off); Up to 7 hours (ANC on with LHDC)

Fast Charging: 10 minutes of charging for up to 13 hours of playback (case + buds)

Water and Dust Resistance: IP55 rating for earbuds

Weight: 4.4g per earbud; 43g including the case

Special Features: 3D Spatial Audio, Google Fast Pair, Volume Swipe Control, AI Translation

Verdict

OnePlus has done well for its price point, ₹3,999, with Nord Buds 4 Pro as it does well in most important aspects for most customers in India – noise cancellation, battery life, and bass. With its budget positioning, LHDC 5.0 and 55dB ANC make it feel like a premium device. The Nord Buds 4 Pro has great reliability in its build and exceptional comfort.

If you need a pair of earbuds suited to answer calls, listen to music, and travel with, these are a good option. They provide good performance in noisy environments and have a good connection. They have a custom equalizer in the app which allows you to adjust the audio according to your preferences, but the audio is tuned to those who are bass lovers. They have strong competition in the market, but for the features provided, it is very likely to be the best earbuds under 4,000 rupees. I personally believe that most people will appreciate the value these provide.

Official Website!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro have volume control?

A1: Yes, it has a slide volume control feature. You can slide your finger up or down on the stem of either earbud to increase or decrease the volume.

Q2: Can I use these earbuds with an iPhone?

A2: Yes, these earbuds work with iPhones via Bluetooth. You can use the HeyMelody app on the App Store to customize the settings and update the software.

Q3: What is the battery life with noise cancellation turned on?

A3: With ANC on, the earbuds last for about 7 hours on a single charge, and the total playback time with the case is around 28 hours. This can vary if you use the LHDC codec.

Q4: Are these earbuds waterproof?

A4: They have an IP55 rating, which means they are resistant to sweat and light water splashes. You should not wear them while swimming or submerge them in water.

Q5: How many devices can I connect at once?

A5: The Nord Buds 4 Pro supports dual-device connection. You can stay connected to two devices like a phone and a tablet and switch between them easily.