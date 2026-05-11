HARMAN launches Sing Drive, an AI-powered in-car karaoke system built for shared musical trips.

HARMAN just rolled out Sing Drive. It’s a ready-to-go karaoke system for cars that uses AI to turn your vehicle into a music hangout. The idea is simple: you can sing along to almost any song, right there in the car, because the system strips out the vocals in real time. No need for special karaoke tracks. It works with your usual streaming apps and your own music library. So, if you want to turn a regular drive into a group singalong, this makes it easy.

Key Takeaways

AI Vocal Removal: Uses low-latency artificial intelligence to separate and remove vocals from any song in real-time.

Uses low-latency artificial intelligence to separate and remove vocals from any song in real-time. Native Integration: The platform connects directly to the vehicle’s infotainment system, avoiding the lag issues common with mobile mirroring apps.

The platform connects directly to the vehicle’s infotainment system, avoiding the lag issues common with mobile mirroring apps. Hardware Support: Utilizes integrated in-cabin microphones and supports future handheld microphone additions for group or duet performances.

Utilizes integrated in-cabin microphones and supports future handheld microphone additions for group or duet performances. Driver Safety: Includes built-in features to reduce driver distraction, such as hands-free interaction and specific display modes for passengers.

Includes built-in features to reduce driver distraction, such as hands-free interaction and specific display modes for passengers. Automotive Grade: Developed by HARMAN, a Samsung Electronics subsidiary, ensuring the software meets high reliability and cybersecurity standards.

Real time AI audio processing

The core technology behind Sing Drive The tech behind Sing Drive is a custom audio engine that pulls vocals out of songs as you play them. You can pick almost any track from your favorite app and start singing right away. HARMAN put a lot of work into the sound quality. They added echo cancellation and noise suppression, so even with road noise, your voice comes through clearly on the car speakers. I’ve tried similar systems before and the audio can get messy, but this one promise to keep things balanced. vehicle types. Car manufacturers can choose to implement a light version for simple sing-alongs or a full-featured setup that includes synchronized lyrics and advanced AI features. Because it is built on the HARMAN AudioworX framework, it can be easily added to existing vehicle architectures through over-the-air updates, provided the hardware supports it.

Focus on social interaction and safety

Sing Drive is meant to make music in the car something you actually do together, not just background noise. You can sing solo, do a duet, or get the whole group involved. It’s good for families on road trips or just friends heading to work. Safety is still a big deal here. The interface changes depending on whether the car is moving or parked, so drivers aren’t distracted by lyrics popping up.

Thanks to its partnership with Samsung, HARMAN is putting better screens and audio into cars. Sing Drive is part of a bigger trend: cars are becoming more like personal spaces, not just a way to get from A to B. I’m not sure everyone wants their car to feel like a living room, but that’s where things are heading.

Related FAQs

Q. How does Sing Drive remove vocals from songs?

A. The platform uses low-latency AI algorithms to identify and separate vocal frequencies from the instrumental track in real-time, allowing users to sing over the original music.

Q. Can I use any music app with HARMAN Sing Drive?

A. Yes, the system is designed to work with various streaming services and personal music libraries rather than being limited to a specific karaoke app.

Q. Is Sing Drive available for all cars?

A. It is an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) solution, meaning car brands must choose to integrate it into their specific vehicle models during production or via updates.

Q. Does it require special microphones?

A. The system can use the microphones already built into the car’s cabin for voice commands, though it also supports the use of additional handheld microphones for a more traditional experience.

Q. Will the driver be distracted by the lyrics?

A. The platform includes driver-aware design features that limit or hide certain visual elements while the car is in motion to ensure the driver stays focused on the road.