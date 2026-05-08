Samsung Galaxy Watch predicts fainting episodes five minutes in advance

Samsung and Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital have tested a new Galaxy Watch feature that can tell if you’re about to faint. The study, published in the European Heart Journal Digital Health, shows the watch can spot vasovagal syncope before it happens. It can warn you up to five minutes in advance, which is usually enough time to sit down or get help and avoid a nasty fall.

Key Takeaways

The system uses the photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor on the Galaxy Watch6 to monitor heart rate variability.

An AI algorithm predicts fainting spells with 84.6% accuracy and 90% sensitivity.

Alerts are triggered up to five minutes before the person loses consciousness.

The technology aims to prevent secondary injuries like fractures and concussions caused by sudden falls.

Vasovagal syncope, or VVS, happens when your heart rate and blood pressure suddenly drop. Stress or standing too long can trigger it. Fainting itself isn’t usually a big deal, but hitting the ground can be. According to Professor Junhwan Cho, about 40% of people will deal with this at some point. And a third of them will have it happen more than once. So, a wristband that gives you a heads-up could make a real difference in staying safe day to day.

The study looked at 132 patients who already had VVS symptoms. Doctors ran tests to trigger fainting while the Galaxy Watch6 tracked their heart data. The AI then searched for patterns that show up just before someone blacks out. By watching heart rate variability, the watch could spot the difference between normal and pre-fainting states, with a specificity of 64%.

Samsung is shifting its wearables toward prevention, not just tracking. The Galaxy Watch already checks your sleep and heart rhythm. Now it’s aiming to warn you about fainting, too. Jongmin Choi, who leads Samsung’s Health R&D Group, says the idea is to catch problems early, not just react after the fact.

This breakthrough suggests that future Galaxy Watch models might come So, future Galaxy Watches might get a ‘Fainting Prediction’ mode built in.Samsung says it will keep working with hospitals to make these tools better. For now, this successful trial with Chung-Ang University Gwangmyeong Hospital gives them the data they need to get closer to rolling it out for everyone.y overreacts to certain triggers, such as the sight of blood or extreme emotional distress, causing your heart rate and blood pressure to drop. This leads to a brief loss of consciousness.

FAQ

Q. Which Samsung watch was used in the study?

A. The researchers used the Galaxy Watch6, which features a photoplethysmography (PPG) sensor to track heart data.

Q. How accurate is the fainting prediction?

A. The AI model achieved an accuracy rate of 84.6%, with a sensitivity of 90%. This means it is very good at catching potential fainting episodes before they happen.

Q. Can I use this feature on my Galaxy Watch right now?

A. While the study proved the technology works, Samsung has not yet released this as a standard software update for all users. It is currently in the research and development phase.

Q. Why is a five minute warning important?

A. Five minutes is enough time for a user to find a place to lie down, stop driving, or alert someone nearby. This prevents the “sudden fall” that causes most fainting-related injuries.