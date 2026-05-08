OnePlus Nord CE6 with 8000mAh battery and 144Hz display goes on sale in India today

OnePlus just launched the Nord CE6 in India. Sales start today, May 8, at 12 noon. It’s a mid-range phone, but with some high-end specs. Price starts at Rs 27,999. You get a dual-chip setup with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4. You can buy it on Amazon, the OnePlus site, or at stores across India.

Key Takeaways

Launch Price: Starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Starts at Rs 27,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. Battery and charging: 8000mAh battery, plus 80W fast charging. That’s a lot of power for this price.

8000mAh battery, plus 80W fast charging. That’s a lot of power for this price. Display Display: 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate. Smooth scrolling and sharp visuals.lity Standards: Includes IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification.

6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate. Smooth scrolling and sharp visuals.lity Standards: Includes IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings alongside MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. Availability: Open sale from May 8, 12 noon. Check Amazon.in or OnePlus Experience stores.

Performance and Gaming Hardware

The Nord CE6 runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, plus a Touch Reflex chip. That means you get a 3200Hz touch response and up to 144 FPS in some games. There’s a vapor chamber cooling system (33,000 mm²) to keep things from overheating. It ships with OxygenOS 16, which brings in Google Gemini and AI tools like Circle to Search. Handy if you care about productivity.

Battery Life and Durability

The 8000mAh battery stands out. OnePlus says you’ll get over two days on a single charge. There’s 80W fast charging, plus 27W wired reverse charging if you want to top up your earbuds or something else. The build is tough, with all those IP ratings and Crystal Guard Glass on the screen. Should survive most accidents.

Camera and Display Specifications

You get a 50MPmainy camera with dual-axisOIS, and a 32MP selfie camera with autofocus. Both shoot 4K video. The screen hits 1800 nits peak brightness, so you can see it in sunlight. There’s 3840Hz PWM dimming too, which should help your eyesn in low ligh.t.

Pricing and Bank Offers

You can pick from three colors: Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl,ord Pitch Blac.k.

8GB + 256GB: Rs 29,999 (Original Price) / Rs 27,999 (Effective price with bank discount).

Rs 29,999 (Original Price) / Rs 27,999 (Effective price with bank discount). 12GB + 256GB: Rs 32,999 (Original Price) / Rs 30,999 (Effective price with bank discount).

You can get Rs 2,000 off instantly with select credit cards. No-cost EMI is available for up to 6 months if you want to spread out payments.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q. What is the battery capacity of the OnePlus Nord CE6?

A. The phone comes with an 8000mAh battery, which is significantly larger than standard smartphones in this price segment.

Q. Does the OnePlus Nord CE6 support 5G in India?

A. Yes, the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset is a 5G-enabled platform, ensuring compatibility with Indian 5G networks.

Q. Where can I buy the Nord CE6?

A. You can purchase it online via Amazon.in, oneplus.in, or the OnePlus Store App. It is also available offline at OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail partners.

Q. Is the Nord CE6 waterproof?

A. The device has IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, meaning it is protected against dust, high-pressure water jets, and immersion in water.

Q. What are the available color options?

A. The phone is sold in Fresh Blue, Lunar Pearl, and Pitch Black.