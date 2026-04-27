OnePlus Nord Ce6 Lite Debuts in India on May 7 with Large Battery

OnePlus is bringing the Nord CE6 Lite to India on May 7, 12 at noon. It launches with the regular Nord CE6, but the Lite is all about speed and battery life. If you’ve been waiting for a new Lite model, it’s been two years since the last one showed up in India. So, this is a bit of a comeback.

Key Takeaways

The phone features a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth screen movement.

A 7,000 mAh battery can last up to 2 days on a single charge.

It uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset for high performance.

The camera system includes a 50MP main lens with 4K video support.

Built-in Google AI tools like Gemini Live provide real-time help.

High Speed and Smooth Display

The Nord CE6 Lite uses the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chip. If you’re not familiar, MediaTek makes a lot of the processors you’ll find in phones these days. This one’s built on a 4nm process, so it’s quick and doesn’t drain your battery. There’s a big cooling area inside, which helps keep things from getting too hot when you’re gaming or pushing the phone hard. In performance tests, it scores well for its price. Not the fastest out there, but definitely competitive.

The screen is 6.72 inches, which is pretty big. You get a 144Hz refresh rate, so everything feels smooth-scrolling, gaming, whatever. The refresh rate isn’t fixed, though. It can drop as low as 1Hz or ramp up to 144Hz, depending on what you’re doing. That helps with battery life. You can pick from two colors: Vivid Mint or Hyper Black. I’m not sure which looks better in person, but at least you have options.

Large Battery and Strong Build

You get a 7,000mAh battery here. That’s huge for a phone in this range. Charging is fast too, with 45W SUPERVOOC. OnePlus claims the battery should last up to six years before it starts to wear out. There’s also bypass charging, so if you’re gaming while plugged in, the phone draws power straight from the charger. That keeps things cooler and helps the battery last longer. Handy if you play a lot.

OnePlus says the Nord CE6 Lite is tough. It’s rated MIL-STD-810H, so it should handle drops, dust, and the occasional splash. You get OxygenOS 16, which is OnePlus’s own take on Android. Updates are promised for five years. If you don’t swap phones often, that’s good news. You won’t be left behind on security or features.

Clear Camera and Google AI

The main camera on the back is 50MP, so your photos should look sharp. It shoots 4K video too. There is some AI tools built into stuff like removing reflections or making portraits brighter. Up front, you get an 8MP camera for selfies or video calls. Nothing fancy, but it gets the job done.

You also get Google Gemini, which is Google’s latest AI assistant. Gemini Live can see what’s on your screen or use your camera to help out. Say you’re looking at a photo and want to know more about it-Gemini can answer questions right there. There’s also Circle to Search. Just draw a circle around something on your screen, and it’ll pull up info. It’s pretty handy if you’re curious about random stuff you see online.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: When will the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite launch in India?

A1: The phone is scheduled to launch on May 7 at 12 PM.

Q2: What is the battery size of the OnePlus Nord CE6 Lite?

A2: It features a large 7,000 mAh battery that can last up to 2 days.

Q3: Does the Nord CE6 Lite support 4K video recording?

A3: Yes, the 50MP main camera supports recording in 4 K.

Q4: Which chip is used in the Nord CE6 Lite?

A4: The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex processor