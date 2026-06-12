Honda Updates 2026 Premium Bike Lineup in India With E-Clutch Tech

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) expanded its premium motorcycle selection today by introducing the 2026 CB750 Hornet E-Clutch and XL750 Transalp E-Clutch. The company is bringing its new electronic clutch system to its 755cc twin-cylinder engine platform for the first time in the Indian market. Alongside these two arrivals, Honda opened bookings for the updated Gold Wing luxury tourer and its track-focused flagship, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, at BigWing dealerships across the country.

Key Takeaways

New Tech Arrival: The CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp now feature Honda’s E-Clutch system for easier gear shifts.

The CB750 Hornet and XL750 Transalp now feature Honda’s E-Clutch system for easier gear shifts. Pricing Details: Ex-showroom Gurugram prices start at ₹10.49 lakh for the Hornet and reach ₹44.30 lakh for the Gold Wing.

Ex-showroom Gurugram prices start at ₹10.49 lakh for the Hornet and reach ₹44.30 lakh for the Gold Wing. Engine Specs: Both 755cc models produce 67.5 kW of power and 75 Nm of torque.

Both 755cc models produce 67.5 kW of power and 75 Nm of torque. Flagship Updates: The Gold Wing gets a new paint finish while the Fireblade SP remains the top sports model.

Mid-Capacity Bikes Get Transmission Upgrade

The CB750 Hornet E-Clutch updates the brand’s middleweight naked street bike. It runs on a 755cc parallel-twin engine that generates 67.5 kW of power and 75 Nm of torque. This street fighter includes Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD front forks, dual 296 mm front brake discs, and a 5.0-inch full-colour TFT display that pairs with smartphones via Honda RoadSync. It comes in a single Graphite Black paint finish for ₹10,49,000.

Using the same 755cc engine, the XL750 Transalp E-Clutch targets adventure riders. It delivers identical performance figures of 67.5 kW and 75 Nm. To handle rough terrain, Honda equipped it with Showa SFF-CA USD front suspension, a Gravel riding mode, and a dual LED headlight assembly. The adventure model costs ₹13,20,000 and offers two colour choices: Ross White and Pearl Deep Mud Gray.

Flagship Tourer and Supersport Details

For long-distance travel, the 2026 Gold Wing arrives in a Gun Metal Black Metallic colour scheme priced at ₹44,30,000. It relies on a large 1833cc six-cylinder engine linked to a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission that features a low-speed walking mode and reverse gear. Riders get premium amenities like an airbag, an electronic windscreen, an advanced sound system, and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto setup.

The high-performance choice remains the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, selling at ₹33,50,000 in Grand Prix Red. Its 1000cc four-cylinder engine puts out 160 kW of power and 113 Nm of torque. Built for the race track, it relies on premium parts including Öhlins Smart-EC 3.0 suspension, Brembo Stylema R front calipers with 330 mm discs, and an Akrapovič titanium exhaust system.

FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the 2026 Honda CB750 Hornet E-Clutch in India?

A1. The motorcycle costs ₹10,49,000 ex-showroom, Gurugram.

Q2. What engine powers the 2026 Honda XL750 Transalp?

A2. It uses a 755cc parallel-twin engine that produces 67.5 kW of power and 75 Nm of torque.

Q3. Does the 2026 Honda Gold Wing have a manual clutch?

A3. No, it features a 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT) that includes a reverse and walking-speed mode.

Q4. Where can customers book these new Honda premium motorcycles?

A4. Bookings are open at Honda Topline and BigWing dealerships across India.

Q5. What are the color options for the new XL750 Transalp E-Clutch?

A5. It is available in two colors: Ross White and Pearl Deep Mud Gray.