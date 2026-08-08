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Samsung Starts Indian Sales for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2 and Watch9

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Samsung Starts Indian Sales for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series, Z Flip8, Watch Ultra2 and Watch9

Samsung started selling its eighth-generation foldable smartphones in India today. The lineup includes the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8, along with two smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9. Buyers can get these devices across retail stores, Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart. Samsung reported getting 271,000 pre-orders for the foldables within 72 hours of launch.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Sales for the Galaxy Z8 series and new watches began today across Indian stores and online platforms.
  • Samsung secured 271,000 pre-orders for the new foldable devices in 72 hours.
  • The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at INR 1,99,999, while the standard Z Fold8 starts at INR 1,79,999.
  • Galaxy Z Flip8 pricing begins at INR 1,24,999 for the base variant.
  • Galaxy Watch Ultra2 is priced at INR 64,999, and the Watch9 series starts from INR 37,999.

Samsung Starts Indian Sales for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features an 8-inch main screen and measures 4.1mm in thickness. The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform and houses a 5000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging. It includes a 200MP main camera with HDR and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor. Prices start at INR 1,99,999 for the 12GB/256GB storage variant, going up to INR 2,59,999 for the 16GB/1TB model.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 weighs 201g and packs a 4800mAh battery. It features a Flex Titanium display structure to reduce screen creases and delivers up to 3000 nits of peak brightness. The phone has a 10:16 cover screen and a 4:3 main display, along with a dual 50MP camera setup. Pricing starts at INR 1,79,999 for 12GB/256GB and goes up to INR 2,39,999 for 16GB/1TB.

Galaxy Z Flip8 weighs 180g and measures 6.1mm in thickness. It carries a 50MP main camera powered by the ProVisual Engine, alongside features like Flex Mode, Super Steady with Horizon Lock, and FlipShot. The base 12GB/256GB version costs INR 1,24,999, while the 12GB/512GB option costs INR 1,44,999.

For wearables, Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has a titanium body, an 800mAh battery, a Snapdragon Elite processor, and a display reaching 5000 nits peak brightness. It adds outdoor activity modes like Trail Run, Nutrition Alert, and professional diving support. It costs INR 64,999 for the single 47mm LTE variant.

Galaxy Watch9 uses an aluminium case and comes in 40mm and 44mm sizes. The 40mm model packs a 390mAh battery, while the 44mm version has a 445mAh unit. Display brightness peaks at 3000 nits. Prices start at INR 37,999 for the 40mm Bluetooth option and reach up to INR 44,999 for the 44mm LTE model.

Samsung is offering various bank cashbacks, upgrade bonuses, and no-cost EMI schemes for all newly launched products.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra in India?

A1. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at INR 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model.

Q2. What are the battery capacities of Galaxy Watch9 models?

A2. The 40mm variant of Galaxy Watch9 comes with a 390mAh battery, while the 44mm size houses a 445mAh battery.

Q3. Where can Indian customers buy the new Samsung foldables and watches?

A3. Customers can purchase them through Samsung retail stores, Samsung.com, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Q4. What primary camera sensor is used in Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra?

A4. Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra carries a 200MP main camera with HDR.

Q5. How light is the Galaxy Z Flip8?

A5. Galaxy Z Flip8 weighs 180g and is 6.1mm thick.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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