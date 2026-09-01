realme 16 5G Review: Everything You Need to Know Before Buying

A phone can look great on paper, but can it handle a busy day out in the sun, juggling maps, work calls, and Instagram? To find out, I made the realme 16 5G my main phone for the last 2 months. Testing the Air White version (12GB+256GB, priced at ₹42,999), I skipped the usual lab tests and took it out on the road. From long navigation hours during daily travel to constant video calls, I wanted to see two main things: does this hardware heat up like a stove, and does that massive battery actually save you from carrying a power bank? Here’s my honest take.

Key Takeaways

The 7000mAh battery easily provides two days of use for most people.

At 183 grams, the device is very light despite the huge battery inside.

The 50MP front camera is a big plus for those who take many selfies.

Performance is stable but uses older memory standards like LPDDR4X.

Wi-Fi 5 and UFS 2.2 storage are slower than what some competitors offer at this price.

Design and Build Quality

The realme 16 5G stands out from other big-battery phones. Usually, a 7000mAh battery means a chunky, heavy device. This one? Just 183 grams. I could hold it for my whole commute without my hand getting tired. The Air White finish looks clean and, thankfully, doesn’t pick up fingerprints easily.

The back is plastic, but it feels sturdy enough. The buttons click nicely, no annoying wobble. Realme somehow kept the phone slim, which is surprising with a battery this big. The frame curves just right into your palm, so you don’t really need a case for comfort.

Display Performance

The 6.57-inch AMOLED screen is solid for videos and games. I tried it out in Mumbai’s afternoon sun – no problem reading messages. The 120Hz refresh rate keeps everything feeling quick. Several movies, and the dark scenes, looked deep enough. The borders around the screen are thin, giving more space for content. I did not experience any ghosting or lag when scrolling through long articles or news feeds.

Processor and Daily Speed

MediaTek’s Dimensity 6400 Turbo runs the show here. It’s not the fastest chip you’ll find for ₹36,999, but it gets the job done. I edited short videos, juggled a bunch of apps, and there were no real slowdowns.

The 12GB of12GB RAM means apps stay open in the background. But it’s LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, older stuff, honestly. Other phones at this price use LPDDR5X and UFS 3.1. Big games take a few extra seconds to load. For WhatsApp or Instagram, though, you won’t notice.

Camera System Performance

The rear camera setup is basic. Just a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. I tried it in all sorts of lighting. Daylight shots have plenty of detail. Colors look natural, and focus is quick.

The monochrome lens helps with portrait shots, but honestly, I’d rather have an ultra-wide. Night photos are okay if you use night mode. It brightens things up without making them too grainy. It takes very sharp selfies with good skin tones. It also works well for video calls in low light. If you are a creator who often uses the front camera, this feature is a clear advantage.

Battery Life and Charging Speed

The 7000mAh battery is the reason many people will look at this phone. In my test, it lasted 48 hours with regular use. Even with heavy gaming and 5G, I couldn’t drain it in one day. If you travel a lot or just forget to charge at night, you’ll appreciate this. While 60W sounds fast, the battery’s high capacity means you have to wait longer than you would on a phone with a smaller 5000mAh cell.

Software Experience

It runs realme UI, which is easy to navigate. I liked being able to tweak icons and colors. What didn’t I like? Too many pre-installed apps. I had to spend a while deleting them just to tidy up the app drawer.

The software feels smooth on the 120Hz screen. No crashes or big bugs in my two weeks. Realme tends to push regular security updates, which is good for your data.

Realme 16 5G Specifications

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo

Display: 6.57-inch AMOLED with 120Hz Refresh Rate

RAM: 12GB LPDDR4X (Tested variant)

Storage: 256GB UFS 2.2

Rear Camera: 50MP Wide (f/1.8) and 2MP Monochrome (f/2.4)

Front Camera: 50MP Selfie Camera

Battery: 7000mAh Capacity

Charging: 60W Fast Charging

Weight: 183 grams

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 5, 5G Support

Other Variants: 8/128 GB (₹36,999), 8/256 GB (₹39,999) and 12/256 GB (₹42,999)

Colors: Air White, Air Black

Verdict

The realme 16 5G isn’t for everyone. If battery life is your top priority and you hate heavy phones, this is worth a look. Packing a 7000mAh battery into 183 grams is impressive. The 50MP front camera is great if you’re into selfies or social media.

But if you want top performance or super-fast charging, you’ll find better options. The older storage and RAM are tough to overlook at ₹36,999. Honestly, it feels like realme put most of the money into the battery and front camera and cut corners on the processor and rear cameras. I’d suggest this phone for travelers and selfie fans who just want something that lasts for days.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the realme 16 5G have a headphone jack?

A1: No, this model does not have a 3.5mm headphone jack. You will need to use a Type C adapter or wireless buds.

Q2: How long does it take for the 7000mAh battery to fully charge?

A2: Using the 60W charger in the box, it takes roughly 75-80 minutes to reach a full charge from zero.

Q3: Is the realme 16 5G good for heavy gaming?

A3: It can run games like BGMI and Free Fire on medium to high settings. It is not a dedicated gaming phone but it stays cool during long sessions.

Q4: Does it support 5G on both SIM cards?

A4: Yes, you can use 5G on both SIM slots simultaneously. It supports all the main 5G bands in India.

Q5: Can I record 4K videos on this phone?

A5: The 50MP main camera supports 4K video recording, delivering high clarity in your clips.