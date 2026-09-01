PhonePe and HMD Partner to Bring UPI 123Pay to Nokia and HMD Feature Phones

HMD India and PhonePe have teamed up to bring the PhonePe UPI 123Pay service to a bunch of HMD and Nokia feature phones. This means millions of people using basic keypad phones in India can now send money, scan QR codes, and pay bills. No need to buy a pricey Android or iPhone just for payments.

Key Takeaways

PhonePe UPI 123Pay is now available on seven HMD and Nokia feature phones.

Users can transfer money using phone numbers or UPI IDs, check balances, recharge mobile plans, and view transaction history.

Handsets with built-in cameras support direct QR code scan and pay functionality.

Supported models include HMD 105 2G, HMD 110 2G, Nokia 105 Classic, Nokia 105 Single SIM, Nokia 105 Dual SIM, Nokia 106, and Nokia 123 Shield.

UPI Payments on Keypad Handsets

Unified Payments Interface, or UPI, is run by the National Payments Corporation of India. It handles billions of payments every month. If you use a smartphone, you’ve had instant payment apps for years. But if you’re on a basic phone, you’ve been left out until now.

Right now, the PhonePe app comes pre-installed on the HMD 105 2G, HMD 110 2G, Nokia 105 Classic, Nokia 105 Single SIM, Nokia 105 Dual SIM, Nokia 106, and Nokia 123 Shield. More models are coming, according to both companies.

With UPI 123Pay, you can link your bank account straight to your mobile number. The app lets you type in a phone number or UPI ID to send money. Got a camera on your phone? You can scan Bharat QR or UPI QR codes right from the screen. You can also check your balance or recharge your prepaid plan, all from the same app.

Ravi Kunwar, CEO and Vice President at HMD India and APAC, stated that digital payments are now standard in India and should be open to all consumers regardless of their device choice.

Sameer Nigam, Founder and CEO of PhonePe, explained that bringing UPI 123Pay to feature phones helps expand payment access to 300 million users across the country who still prefer basic devices.

Why Feature Phones Matter in India

Basic phones are still everywhere in India. They last for days on a single charge, cost very little, and just work. Daily wage earners, older folks, and shopkeepers in rural areas often stick with buttons and week-long batteries instead of touchscreens. Now, with payments built into these cheap phones, you don’t have to shell out for a fancy smartphone just to send money.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is PhonePe UPI 123Pay on feature phones?

A1. It is a built-in application on basic keypad phones that allows users to send money, pay shopkeepers, check bank balances, and recharge phone numbers using the UPI network without an internet-heavy smartphone.

Q2. Which Nokia and HMD phone models support the PhonePe app?

A2. The app runs on HMD 105 2G, HMD 110 2G, Nokia 105 Classic, Nokia 105 Single SIM, Nokia 105 Dual SIM, Nokia 106, and Nokia 123 Shield.

Q3. Can users scan QR codes on a feature phone?

A3. Yes. Models equipped with a camera can scan merchant UPI QR codes directly using the built-in app.

Q4. Do users need an active bank account to use this service?

A4. Yes. Users must have a bank account linked to their mobile number to set a UPI PIN and complete payments.