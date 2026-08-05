Samsung begins early deliveries of Galaxy Z Fold8 series and Z Flip8 in India

Samsung announced early deliveries for its new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8, for pre-booked customers in India on August 4, 2026. South Korean technology giant Samsung received over 271,000 pre-orders for these devices within 72 hours of their July 22 launch in the country. The previous generation models, Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7, took 15 days to reach similar pre-order numbers in the region. To handle the high customer volume collecting handsets, Samsung set up a token-based queue system at its Samsung Opera House venue in Bengaluru.

Key Takeaways

Early shipments started for Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8 in India.

Pre-orders crossed 271,000 units within three days of the launch.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra features a 200MP primary camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

Pricing starts at INR 1,24,999 for the Flip8 and goes up to INR 2,59,999 for the Fold8 Ultra.

Buyers can get up to INR 10,000 upgrade bonus or INR 9,000 bank cashback.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is Samsung’s top-tier foldable phone, featuring an 8-inch main inner display, a 4.1mm thin profile, and a weight of 215 grams. It runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform. On the back, it carries a 200MP main camera and a 50MP ultra-wide sensor, along with 8K video recording capabilities using an APV codec. A 5000mAh battery supports 45W fast charging. The price starts at INR 1,99,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage version, while the 12GB RAM with 512GB storage model costs INR 2,19,999. The top variant with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at INR 2,59,999. Color options include Graphite, Cream, Violet Shadow, and Green Shadow.

The standard Galaxy Z Fold8 weighs 201 grams and uses a Flex Titanium display structure to reduce screen creases. It features a 10:16 cover display and a 4:3 main display that reaches 3000 nits peak brightness. The phone houses a 4800mAh battery and a dual 50MP camera setup. It comes in Graphite, Cream, Lavender, and Pistachio colors. The 12GB RAM and 256GB option costs INR 1,79,999, the 12GB RAM with 512GB option costs INR 1,99,999, and the 16GB RAM with 1TB variant costs INR 2,39,999.

The clamshell Galaxy Z Flip8 weighs 180 grams with a 6.1mm thickness. It features an AI-native FlexWindow cover screen with Gemini Intelligence integration and a 50MP primary camera supported by a ProVisual Engine. Color choices include Graphite, Cream, Pink, and Mint. The 12GB RAM and 256GB model is priced at INR 1,24,999, whereas the 12GB RAM and 512GB option costs INR 1,44,999.

All three devices operate on One UI 9 software and include Samsung Knox security. Pre-order offers include an INR 10,000 upgrade bonus for the Fold8 series and INR 5,000 for the Flip8. Alternatively, buyers can choose up to INR 9,000 bank or UPI cashback on the Fold models, or INR 4,000 on the Flip8. Samsung also offers up to 30 months of no-cost EMI options with zero down payment through selected finance partners.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra in India?

A1. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra starts at INR 1,99,999 for the base 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

Q2. How many pre-orders did the Samsung Galaxy Z8 series receive in India?

A2. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Z Fold8, and Z Flip8 recorded over 271,000 pre-orders within the first 72 hours of launch.

Q3. What processor powers the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra?

A3. The Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy platform.

Q4. What is the battery capacity of the Galaxy Z Flip8?

A4. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip8 is built with a slim 6.1mm profile and weighs 180 grams, featuring a 50MP ProVisual Engine camera.

Q5. What bank offers are available on the new Galaxy Z foldables?

A5. Buyers can select an INR 10,000 upgrade offer or up to INR 9,000 bank/UPI cashback on Fold8 models, or an INR 5,000 upgrade offer and INR 4,000 cashback on the Flip8.