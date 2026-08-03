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INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India

INALSA launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India with a 900W motor and a 7-year motor warranty at a launch price of Rs 8,495.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India

INALSA, a kitchen appliance brand operating under the European Taurus Group, expanded its product line in India by launching the Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor on August 3, 2026. The new appliance targets heavy-duty Indian kitchen tasks and comes with a 900-Watt 100% copper-wound motor. Built to tackle hard spices, thick batters, and soaked rice, the motor can run continuously for up to 45 minutes. INALSA offers a 7-year motor warranty on the product, setting a new benchmark for the segment.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • INALSA launched the Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor with a 900W 100% copper motor.
  • The appliance offers 45-minute continuous grinding capabilities for tough tasks.
  • It includes a 1.5-litre food processing bowl along with three stainless steel jars.
  • Comes with a 7-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year warranty on the overall product.
  • Available at a launch price of Rs 8,495 across retail outlets and online e-commerce platforms.

INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder

The Triton 900 features a 900W motor constructed with copper winding and copper-sintered bushes. High thermal conductivity in copper helps keep internal temperatures down, reducing wear during extended usage. The unit utilizes a 3-speed control dial with a pulse option to manage grinding textures.

To conserve kitchen counter space, the product combines a traditional mixer grinder base with a standalone food processing unit. The package includes three main stainless steel jars: a 1.6-litre liquidizing jar, a 1.2-litre multi-purpose jar, and a 0.5-litre chutney jar. All jars use polycarbonate dome covers equipped with clip-on locking mechanisms for safety.

The included 1.5-litre food processing attachment mounts directly onto the main motor base. Accessories bundled with the unit feature an atta kneader, twin chopping blades, a whisking disc, a citrus juicer, and four stainless steel disc blades designed for slicing, shredding, and making French fries. The outer housing utilizes ABS plastic with a chrome finish ring, LED power indicators, and holds official ISI safety certification.

Speaking on the launch, Jitendra Chauhan, CEO of INALSA, stated that the brand focused on addressing motor reliability in heavy-use scenarios. He noted that while copper motors cost more than aluminium alternatives, they run cooler and handle daily kitchen demands better over time.

The INALSA Triton 900 carries an MRP of Rs 14,999, with an introductory launch price set at Rs 8,495. The unit carries a 2-year general product warranty alongside the 7-year motor cover. Consumers can buy the product at major offline retail stores and online platforms across India.

Q1. What is the price of the INALSA Triton 900 in India?

A1. The INALSA Triton 900 has an MRP of Rs 14,999 and is available at a special introductory price of Rs 8,495.

Q2. What motor power does the INALSA Triton 900 offer?

A2. The appliance operates on a 900-Watt 100% copper-wound motor with copper-sintered bushes.

Q3. What warranty comes with the INALSA Triton 900?

A3. INALSA provides a 7-year warranty on the motor and a 2-year comprehensive warranty on the overall product.

Q4. How many jars and attachments come in the Triton 900 box?

A4. The box contains three stainless steel jars (1.6L, 1.2L, and 0.5L) along with a 1.5-litre food processing attachment that includes blades for chopping, kneading, whisking, slicing, shredding, and citrus juicing.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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