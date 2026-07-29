Toyota Launches All New Hilux in India Starting at Rs 31.99 Lakh

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), a joint venture between Toyota Motor Corporation and Kirloskar Systems Limited, launches the ninth-generation Hilux pickup truck in India with a starting price of Rs 3,199,000 (ex-showroom). Bookings for the vehicle opened on July 28, 2026, while customer deliveries will start in the second week of August. Built on Toyota’s IMV platform, the vehicle comes in three automatic transmission variants: 4X2 GX AT, 4X4 GX AT, and 4X4 VX AT.

Key Takeaways

Starting Price : The entry-level 4X2 GX AT variant costs Rs 3,199,000, while the top 4X4 VX AT variant costs Rs 3,669,000.

: The entry-level 4X2 GX AT variant costs Rs 3,199,000, while the top 4X4 VX AT variant costs Rs 3,669,000. Engine Specs : A 2.8-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine delivers 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque.

: A 2.8-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine delivers 150 kW of power and 500 Nm of torque. Display Tech : The dashboard features a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

: The dashboard features a 12.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Off-Road Hardware : Equipped with 4WD High and Low range, Electronic Differential Lock, and Downhill Assist Control.

: Equipped with 4WD High and Low range, Electronic Differential Lock, and Downhill Assist Control. Safety Elements: Includes seven SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, and a panoramic view monitor.

Exterior Design and Styling

The vehicle uses a design theme called Tough and Agile. Its front styling draws inspiration from the Cyber Sumo concept, featuring a wide grille and sculpted hood to increase road stance. Toyota added a new front bumper with piano black accents, LED headlamps with a welcome function, LED fog lamps, and daytime running lights.

Side and rear updates feature alloy wheels, aerodynamic stabilizing fins, power-adjustable side mirrors, LED combination tail lamps, and a shark-fin antenna. TKM offers six exterior shades: Super White, Platinum Pearl White, Attitude Black+, Emotional Red, Sulphur Metallic+, and Ash.

Engine Performance and Off-Road Features

A 2.8-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine powers the pickup truck. Paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, it generates 150 kW (204 PS) and 500 Nm of torque. An 80-litre fuel tank provides long range capability.

The 4WD models feature High (H4) and Low (L4) range modes for off-road terrain. Toyota includes an Electronic Differential Lock and Downhill Assist Control to improve grip on rough surfaces. Suspension duties rely on a double wishbone setup at the front and leaf springs at the rear.

Cabin Comfort and Technology

The interior contains soft-touch upholstery, metallic trim, and a tilt-telescopic steering wheel. Practical cabin features include 60:40 split rear seats, PM2.5 air filtration, wireless charging, cruise control, push-button start, and three drive modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport.

In-car entertainment uses a 12.3-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The instrument cluster features a 7-inch optitron combination meter. Sound plays through an eight-speaker audio system, and connected features operate via Toyota i-Connect.

Safety Features and Pricing

Safety equipment across variants includes seven SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, Anti-lock Braking System with Brake Assist, Emergency Brake Signal, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The pickup utilizes Toyota’s impact-absorbing GOA body structure. Parking assistance comes from a panoramic view monitor, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and parking sensors at both ends.

The entry 4X2 GX AT costs Rs 31.99 lakh. The 4X4 GX AT costs Rs 33.69 lakh, and the top 4X4 VX AT costs Rs 36.69 lakh (ex-showroom). TKM produces the truck at its second manufacturing plant in Bidadi, Karnataka.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the new Toyota Hilux in India?

A1. The 4X2 GX AT variant of the Toyota Hilux starts at Rs 3,199,000 (ex-showroom).

Q2. What are the engine specifications of the new Hilux?

A2. The vehicle features a 2.8-litre BS6 Phase 2 diesel engine producing 150 kW (204 PS) of power and 500 Nm of torque.

Q3. When do bookings and deliveries start?

A3. Bookings opened on July 28, 2026, and customer deliveries will start in the second week of August 2026.

Q4. What infotainment display does the pickup truck use?

A4. It features a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.

Q5. What safety features are standard on the vehicle?

A5. Standard safety features include seven SRS airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, ABS with Brake Assist, ISOFIX mounts, and a GOA body structure.