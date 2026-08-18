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Krafton Confirms BGMI Lite Launch in India by End of 2026

Krafton confirms Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite will launch in India by late 2026 for budget smartphones. Check expected details and specs.

By Mahak Aggarwal
3 Min Read
Krafton Confirms BGMI Lite Launch in India by End of 2026

South Korean game publisher Krafton has officially confirmed that Battlegrounds Mobile India Lite, widely known as BGMI Lite, will launch in India by the end of 2026. The upcoming title will serve as a lighter version of the popular battle royale game Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), designed specifically to run smoothly on budget and entry-level Android devices without performance lag.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Krafton India officially confirmed the arrival of BGMI Lite by the end of 2026.
  • The game aims to serve players using entry-level smartphones with limited hardware capacity.
  • BGMI Lite will run alongside the main BGMI app rather than replacing it.
  • Exact device requirements, file size, and pre-registration schedules will arrive closer to release date.

Targeting Budget Smartphone Players

Mobile gaming in India relies heavily on affordable smartphones, where hardware limitations often restrict smooth gameplay on heavy titles. The standard BGMI app requires roughly 2GB to 4GB of RAM and upwards of 3GB of free internal storage to operate without frame drops.

BGMI Lite aims to resolve these constraints. While Krafton has not yet published the finalized system specifications, the title is expected to work on smartphones with 1GB to 2GB of RAM and feature a substantially reduced installation size. This setup will allow players across tier-2, tier-3 cities, and rural areas to jump into competitive battle royale matches without needing expensive hardware upgrades.

What Players Can Expect

Krafton previously operated PUBG Mobile Lite in India before the parent franchise transitioned to BGMI. That earlier lightweight iteration featured smaller island maps, 60-player lobbies instead of standard 100-player matches, and quicker 10-minute battle rounds to save battery and network bandwidth.

The publisher stated that BGMI Lite is part of a broader plan to expand its ecosystem in the country, where the standard BGMI has already crossed over 260 million downloads. Further operational details regarding in-game currency transfers, account linking with standard BGMI profiles, and Google Play Store pre-registration dates will be shared as the launch window approaches.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is BGMI Lite officially confirmed for launch in India?

A1. Yes, Krafton India has officially announced that BGMI Lite is scheduled for release by late 2026.

Q2. What are the minimum system requirements for BGMI Lite?

A2. Krafton has not announced official hardware requirements yet, but the game is expected to run smoothly on devices with 1GB or 2GB RAM and limited storage.

Q3. Will BGMI Lite replace the regular BGMI game?

A3. No, BGMI Lite will exist as a standalone, alternative app alongside the main BGMI game.

Q4. Will BGMI Lite release on both Android and iOS?

A4. Krafton has not confirmed platform availability yet, though previous Lite versions were released primarily on Android via Google Play Store.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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