Tech Brands Roll Out Wearables and Home Audio Gifts for Raksha Bandhan

Indian consumers shopping for Raksha Bandhan have a diverse lineup of personal gadgets and home electronics to choose from this festive season. Brands including Just Corseca, XElectron, Lyne Originals, and U&i are highlighting products ranging from budget smartwatches and fast-charging power banks to digital photo frames and portable party speakers. These devices focus on everyday utility, battery longevity, and home entertainment for gifting brothers and sisters.

Key Takeaways

Wearable picks include the Just Corseca SkySport at Rs 3,999 and the Lyne Lancer 19 Pro at Rs 1,299, both offering Bluetooth calling.

Audio gifts cover the Just Corseca Savage earbuds at Rs 2,999 and Lyne HYDRO 8 FIGHT headphones with 90-hour battery life for Rs 1,099.

Visual options feature the XElectron 15.6-inch WiFi frame at Rs 11,999 and the Techno Plus Android 14 projector at Rs 8,499.

Portable gear includes the 150W U&i CHILL trolley speaker at Rs 7,349 and the 33W fast-charging U&i ARIAL power bank at Rs 799.

Smart Wearables and Audio Gear

For fitness and daily connectivity, the Just Corseca SkySport smartwatch features a 2.01-inch HD display, multiple sports modes, heart rate tracking, and Bluetooth calling for Rs 3,999.

Buyers looking for an entry-level option can consider the Lyne Lancer 19 Pro smartwatch, priced at Rs 1,299 in offline stores, which provides activity reminders, notification alerts, and calling capabilities.

In personal audio, the Just Corseca Savage true wireless earbuds cost Rs 2,999 and deliver deep bass output alongside extended battery life.

For over-ear listening, the Lyne HYDRO 8 FIGHT Series headphones retail at Rs 1,099. This headset offers up to 90 hours of playback, low latency support, environmental noise cancellation (ENC) mode, and large audio drivers suitable for gaming or travel.

Home Displays and Party Entertainment

Home gifting options include the XElectron 15.6-inch WiFi Digital Photo Frame, priced at Rs 11,999. It features a Full HD panel and wireless app connectivity that allows family members to upload photos and videos remotely from any location.

For movie and gaming setups, the XElectron Techno Plus smart projector runs on Android 14 and costs Rs 8,499. It provides native 1080p output, 4K input support, built-in apps, a rotatable body, and Bluetooth connectivity.

For music at family gatherings, the U&i CHILL Series wireless speaker delivers 150W sound output for Rs 7,349. The unit includes a wireless microphone for karaoke, True Wireless Stereo (TWS) pairing, and integrated wheels for easy transport.

Everyday Charging Essentials

The U&i ARIAL Series power bank retails at Rs 799 across offline retail stores in India. It houses a 10,000mAh battery pack and supports 33W fast charging, offering quick recharges for mobile phones during daily travel.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which budget smartwatch is available under Rs 1,500 for Raksha Bandhan?

A1. The Lyne Lancer 19 Pro smartwatch costs Rs 1,299 and includes Bluetooth calling, health tracking, and alert notifications.

Q2. What features does the XElectron Techno Plus projector offer?

A2. The projector runs Android 14, provides native 1080p resolution with 4K support, includes WiFi and Bluetooth, and features a rotatable housing for Rs 8,499.

Q3. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of the U&i ARIAL power bank?

A3. The U&i ARIAL power bank features a 10,000mAh capacity and 33W fast charging at a price of Rs 799.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase Lyne and U&i products?

A4. Both Lyne Originals and U&i products are available through major offline retail stores across India.