OPPO launches Enco Air5 wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation in India

OPPO introduced its latest true wireless earbuds, the OPPO Enco Air5, in the Indian market to serve students and young professionals. OPPO, a global smart device manufacturer, has priced the audio product at INR 3,299. The wireless earbuds offer advanced active noise cancellation capabilities alongside extended battery life to assist users who manage multiple tasks throughout their daily routine.

Key Takeaways

The earbuds cost INR 3,299 and come in Lavender Purple and Midnight Black colors.

Features 52dB real-time active noise cancellation across a 5,000Hz frequency range.

Total battery backup lasts up to 54 hours when using the charging case.

Supports dual-device connectivity via the latest Bluetooth 6.1 standard.

The new audio device features an ultra-compact build where each earbud weighs 4.3 grams. To protect against outdoor elements, OPPO has built the product with an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The physical design language matches the aesthetics of the company’s Reno16 smartphone series.

For voice call clarity, the hardware includes a triple-microphone system. This setup works alongside artificial intelligence software to reduce ambient background audio and wind disturbances up to speeds of 20 km/h. The internal hardware relies on a 12mm dynamic bass driver, a clear acoustic cavity design, and proprietary alive audio tuning to manage sound output. Users can alternate between three sound master equalizer profiles, named Ultimate Sound, Pure Vocals, and Thundering Bass, or make precise adjustments using a 10-band pro equalizer utility.

On a single full charge cycle, the individual earbuds supply up to 13 hours of continuous music playback. The bundled charging case expands this usage window to a maximum of 54 hours. The battery setup holds a certification from TÜV Rheinland for long-term health degradation, maintaining a minimum capacity of 80% after completing 1,000 full charge cycles.

The integration of Bluetooth 6.1 allows the system to remain linked with two separate host platforms simultaneously across Android, iOS, and Windows devices. This configuration enables the user to shift the audio feed between separate devices smoothly. Furthermore, the software provides quick interaction pathways for mobile tools like AI Translate, Google Gemini, and Spotify.

The product is available across India through the official corporate online store, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner offline retail shops. The manufacturer is running a limited-time promotional campaign that applies an introductory discount of INR 200 on the purchase price.

FAQs

Q1. What is the price of the OPPO Enco Air5 in India?

A1. The product carries an official price tag of INR 3,299, though buyers can claim a temporary launch discount worth INR 200.

Q2. How long does the battery of the OPPO Enco Air5 last?

A2. The earbuds provide up to 13 hours of standalone music playback, which increases to a maximum of 54 hours when utilizing the protective charging case.

Q3. Can I connect the earbuds to two devices at the same time?

A3. Yes, the device utilizes Bluetooth 6.1 technology to maintain active concurrent connections with two separate devices across Windows, Android, and iOS ecosystems.

Q4. What is the level of water protection on these earbuds?

A4. The device comes with an IP55 certification, protecting the internal components against damage from dust accumulation and water splashes.