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boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Speaker in India

boAt launches the Stone 900 portable speaker in India with 80W sound, 15-hour battery life, and IPX5 rating, starting at an introductory price of Rs 4,999.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
boAt Launches Stone 900 Portable Speaker in India

boAt expands its portable speaker lineup in India with the official launch of the boAt Stone 900. Imagine Marketing Limited, the parent company founded in 2015 that operates boAt as India’s leading personal audio brand, intends to capture the growing market for high-power outdoor speakers. The newly launched audio device targets buyers who want powerful sound during travel, outdoor fitness sessions, and social gatherings. The product goes on sale across major e-commerce platforms with special introductory pricing during the Amazon Prime Day sale event.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The speaker delivers 80W audio output through dual drivers and dedicated tweeters.
  • Users get up to 15 hours of continuous music playback on a single charge.
  • The body features an IPX5 rating for water splash and sweat resistance.
  • Connectivity options include Bluetooth version 5.3, AUX input, and a USB port.
  • The device comes in two colour variants: Graphite Black and Jungle Terrain.

boAt Launches Stone 900

Design and Specifications

The boAt Stone 900 features an outdoor-ready portable design equipped with dynamic RGB lighting that synchronizes directly with the rhythm of the music. To support outdoor usage, the IPX5-rated chassis prevents damage from accidental water splashes or sweat during gym workouts.

Under the hood, the speaker utilizes a combination of dual audio drivers and specialized tweeters to produce 80W of the proprietary boAt Signature Sound. For stable wireless connectivity, the hardware integrates Bluetooth version 5.3, which reduces latency and improves power efficiency. For physical audio sources, the rear panel houses a standard AUX port alongside a USB slot, letting users play audio files directly from flash drives.

Gaurav Nayyar, CEO of boAt, stated that the product aims to serve buyers who desire shared audio experiences during group activities rather than isolated personal listening. The brand expects this launch to serve as the foundation for a refreshed series of high-power speakers, with multiple upcoming models scheduled to enter the Indian market later this year.

According to financial disclosures from Imagine Marketing Limited, the company manufactures a substantial portion of its devices locally. The brand claims that 71% of its total units were produced in India during the 2025 fiscal year. This domestic manufacturing push receives direct support from boAt Labs, which is the internal research and development hub of the company employing over 100 engineers to design consumer electronics locally.

Price and Availability in India

The retail price for the boAt Stone 900 stands at Rs 5,999. However, the company offers a discounted promotional price of Rs 4,999 specifically for the Amazon Prime Day sale. The speaker went live on July 2, 2026, and consumers can purchase the device through the official boAt e-commerce store, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the battery life of the boAt Stone 900 speaker?

A1. The speaker provides up to 15 hours of total playback time on a single full charge, depending on volume levels and RGB light usage.

Q2. Is the boAt Stone 900 waterproof?

A2. The device carries an IPX5 rating, which means it resists sweat and light water splashes. It cannot withstand complete submersion under water.

Q3. What are the connectivity modes available on this speaker?

A3. You can connect your devices wirelessly via Bluetooth v5.3 or use wired options through the built-in AUX port and USB playback slot.

Q4. What is the audio power output of the boAt Stone 900?

A4. The speaker delivers 80W of audio output using a system of dual drivers and dedicated tweeters.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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