boAt Enters Smart Projector Market with CineHead F1 Series Starting at Rs 32,999

boAt has expanded its product catalog beyond audio gear and wearables by launching its first line of smart projectors in India. The newly introduced boAt CineHead F1 Series includes two models, the CineHead F1 and the CineHead F1 Pro, designed for home entertainment. Manufactured locally under the Make in India initiative, these projectors run on official Google TV 5.0 and offer native 1080p Full HD resolution with support for 4K content playback. The CineHead F1 Pro goes on sale first at an introductory price of Rs 32,999 through boAt’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retail outlets.

Key Takeaways

boAt enters the visual entertainment category with the CineHead F1 and CineHead F1 Pro smart projectors.

The projectors run on Google TV 5.0 OS, providing access to over 10,000 apps via the Google Play Store along with certified Netflix and YouTube apps.

Both models feature native 1080p Full HD resolution, 4K video playback support, Dolby Audio, and optical engines rated for 30,000 hours of lamp life.

Setup tools include auto focus, auto keystone correction, and intelligent obstacle avoidance.

The boAt CineHead F1 Pro carries an introductory price of Rs 32,999, while the base CineHead F1 model will launch later this month.

Hardware and Smart Features

boAt, an Indian consumer electronics brand owned by Imagine Marketing Limited, built the CineHead F1 Series to project screen sizes ranging from 40 inches to 120 inches. Under the hood, a MediaTek processor powers both projectors alongside 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The internal hardware handles low-latency gaming and streams content smoothly across dual-band 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections.

The higher-end CineHead F1 Pro produces 500 ANSI lumens of brightness and includes a 10W speaker setup tuned with Dolby Audio. The standard CineHead F1 delivers 300 ANSI lumens brightness paired with a 6W Dolby Audio speaker system. Both devices feature a sealed, dust-proof optical engine designed to last up to 30,000 lamp hours.

On the software side, official Google TV 5.0 provides personalized recommendations, individual user profiles, a dedicated Kids Mode, and built-in Google Assistant for voice searches. The included remote control carries hotkeys for Netflix and YouTube. Physical and wireless connectivity options cover Bluetooth 5.1, HDMI, USB, AUX ports, HDMI ARC, eARC, and wireless screen mirroring. Automatic setup features like auto focus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance help users align the image on walls without manual adjustments.

Market Availability

The boAt CineHead F1 Pro is currently available for purchase across online marketplaces and retail stores. boAt plans to release the standard CineHead F1 model later this month and will reveal its price closer to the sales date.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the boAt CineHead F1 Pro projector in India?

A1. The boAt CineHead F1 Pro carries an introductory price tag of Rs 32,999.

Q2. What operating system runs on the boAt CineHead F1 Series?

A2. The series runs on official Google TV 5.0 OS with access to the Google Play Store and native streaming apps.

Q3. What screen size can the boAt CineHead F1 projector display?

A3. Both projectors in the CineHead F1 series project screen sizes between 40 inches and 120 inches.

Q4. Does the boAt CineHead F1 Pro support 4K resolution?

A4. The projector features a native 1080p Full HD resolution and supports 4K content playback.