Hisense India and Toshiba TV Announce Up to 40 Percent Discount for Freedom Sales

Hisense India and Toshiba TV have announced special Independence Day offers across major e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts on August 7, 2026, while Flipkart’s Freedom Sale begins on August 8, 2026. During these sales events, buyers can get up to 40 percent off on select smart televisions, air conditioners, and washing machines. The promotion includes cashback deals up to Rs 8,000, zero percent down payment options, and coupon discounts reaching Rs 3,500 across product lineups.

Key Takeaways

Amazon Great Freedom Festival starts August 7, and Flipkart Freedom Sale begins August 8.

Discounts go up to 40 percent on televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners.

Buyers can access instant cashback options up to Rs 8,000 and zero percent down payment financing.

Additional coupon discounts up to Rs 3,500 apply during the sale period.

Offers apply across both Hisense and Toshiba TV product ranges sold in India.

Hisense India is a subsidiary of Hisense Group, a multinational consumer electronics manufacturer headquartered in Qingdao, China. Toshiba TV operates as a global television brand under Hisense licensing. Both companies sell smart TVs, display panels, and home appliances in the Indian market.

The price cuts aim to capture growing buyer demand ahead of the primary Indian festive shopping season. Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, stated that the company expects e-commerce festive sales to grow 20 to 25 percent compared to last year. Customer preference has shifted toward larger display screens and connected household appliances.

In February 2026, Hisense opened its first local manufacturing plant in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh. This facility supports domestic production of home appliances in line with local manufacturing policies. The brand recently expanded its line of home products by launching washing machines and residential air conditioners across online channels and retail partners like Reliance Digital.

To get these promotional deals, customers can visit Amazon India or Flipkart during their respective event windows. Bank offers and exchange schemes can further lower the purchase price depending on the card used during payment processing.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. When do the Hisense and Toshiba Independence Day sales start?

A1. The discounts begin on August 7, 2026, for Amazon India’s Great Freedom Festival and August 8, 2026, for Flipkart’s Freedom Sale.

Q2. What discounts are available on Hisense smart TVs and home appliances?

A2. Customers can receive up to 40 percent direct discounts, cashback up to Rs 8,000, zero percent down payment schemes, and extra coupon discounts up to Rs 3,500.

Q3. Are Toshiba TVs included in the Amazon and Flipkart freedom sales?

A3. Yes, the Independence Day offers extend to the entire lineup of Toshiba TV models available in India.

Q4. Which home appliances are included in the Hisense sale?

A4. The promotion covers televisions, residential air conditioners, washing machines, and other home appliances in the Hisense India product catalog.