Haier India Announces Discount Offers and EMI Schemes for Onam Festive Season

Home appliance manufacturer Haier India rolls out specialized promotional deals and financing schemes for customers across India ahead of Onam, the major harvest festival celebrated in Kerala. The consumer electronics brand offers instant price reductions, flexible repayment plans, and EMI waivers across various household products to attract festive buyers.

Key Takeaways

Haier India offers up to 25 percent instant discounts on selected consumer electronics and home appliances.

Repayment options include flexible financing plans extending up to 18 months.

Monthly EMI schemes start at Rs 994 for buyers during this festive period.

Eligible purchases qualify for a 1 EMI Off promotional scheme.

Deals cover refrigerators, washing machines, smart televisions, air conditioners, microwave ovens, water heaters, and robot vacuum cleaners.

Festive Deals Across Home Appliance Categories

Consumers planning home upgrades during Onam can access these festive offers across retail channels. Haier India, a prominent home appliance manufacturer in the Indian market, includes a wide collection of home electronics under this scheme. The product range covers cooling units like refrigerators and air conditioners, household appliances like washing machines and microwave ovens, alongside smart televisions, water heaters, and robot vacuum cleaners.

Buying home appliances during Onam remains a popular tradition in Southern India. Festive sales usually drive high retail demand as families look for upgrades in kitchen and home setup. To make purchasing affordable, the brand combines direct price reductions with extended payment options.

Financing Options and Payment Schemes

The financial benefits aim to make home appliances accessible to budget-conscious shoppers. Customers buying qualifying items receive up to a 25 percent instant discount at checkout.

For shoppers opting for credit schemes, long-tenure financing stretches payment durations up to 18 months. The fixed equated monthly installment option begins at Rs 994 per month. Furthermore, buyers selecting eligible financing schemes receive a 1 EMI Off benefit, reducing the overall cost for buyers opting for long-term options.

These promotions apply at physical Haier retail stores and authorized partner dealer outlets across regions. Terms and conditions apply depending on the product model and financing partner chosen at the point of sale.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What discount offers is Haier India providing for Onam?

A1. Haier India provides instant discounts up to 25 percent on selected home appliances during the Onam festival period.

Q2. What is the minimum EMI amount available under the Haier Onam scheme?

A2. The fixed monthly EMI plans start at Rs 994 under the promotional scheme.

Q3. What is the maximum financing tenure offered by Haier for Onam?

A3. Haier India offers long-tenure financing schemes extending up to 18 months for customers.

Q4. Which products are included in the Haier Onam offer?

A4. Offers cover refrigerators, air conditioners, washing machines, smart TVs, microwave ovens, water heaters, and robot vacuum cleaners.

Q5. Where can buyers access these Haier Onam festive deals?

A5. Shoppers can access these offers by visiting nearest Haier retail outlets or authorized partner stores.