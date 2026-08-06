ASUS Launches Pad Tablet in India Featuring 2.8K Dual Layer OLED Display at Starting Price of INR 45990

Taiwanese tech brand ASUS officially launched its new Android tablet, the ASUS Pad, in India on August 6, 2026. Targeted at productivity, learning, and entertainment, the device carries a starting price tag of INR 45,990. It features a segment-first 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 3:2 aspect ratio, and a peak brightness reaching up to 2,000 nits. The device is available across major online and offline retail channels, including Flipkart, ASUS eShop, Reliance Digital, and authorized ASUS stores.

Key Takeaways

Starting price set at INR 45,990 for the 8GB + 128GB model and INR 49,990 for the 8GB + 256GB model.

Equipped with a 12.2-inch 2.8K dual-layer OLED display offering a 144Hz refresh rate.

Powered by the octa-core MediaTek D8300 processor paired with LPDDR5x RAM.

Houses a 9,000mAh battery supporting 45W fast charging via USB Type-C port.

Includes a free protective folio case inside the retail package.

ASUS Pad comes with an ultra-slim 6.5mm profile and weighs 523 grams. The rear panel utilizes a fiberglass build. On the performance side, the tablet runs on an octa-core MediaTek D8300 processor clocked up to 3.35 GHz, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM. Storage options include 128GB or 256GB UFS 3.1, which users can expand up to 1TB using a Micro TF card slot. Out of the box, the device operates on Android 16.

For audio and video capabilities, the tablet includes four speakers powered by Dolby Atmos 360-degree cinematic sound. It houses a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera that supports face unlock. The 12.2-inch display also supports active input via the ASUS Pen 2.0 and other compatible styluses.

The battery unit stands at 9,000mAh, with the provided 45W Type-C power adapter capable of charging the tablet up to 50 percent in 30 minutes. Connectivity options feature Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB 3.0 Type-C port with DisplayPort 1.4 output and Power Delivery 3.0 support.

To make buying easier for Indian customers, ASUS provides flexible financing schemes through ASUS Easy Pay, along with No Cost EMI options up to 12 months starting from ₹3,833 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the ASUS Pad in India?

A1. The ASUS Pad starts at INR 45,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs INR 49,990.

Q2. What are the display specifications of the ASUS Pad?

A2. The device features a 12.2-inch 2.8K (2800×1840) dual-layer OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, 2,000 nits peak brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut.

Q3. Which processor powers the ASUS Pad tablet?

A3. An octa-core MediaTek D8300 processor clocked at up to 3.35 GHz powers the ASUS Pad.

Q4. Does the ASUS Pad support expandable storage?

A4. Yes, the tablet includes a Micro TF card slot that supports storage expansion up to 1TB.

Q5. What accessories come inside the ASUS Pad retail box?

A5. The retail box includes a protective case with support for four display modes along with a 45W Type-C fast charger.