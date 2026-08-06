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Samsung Announces The Big Bespoke AI Fest Offers With Up to Rs 19,470 Cashback

Samsung launches The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India with discounts, EMIs from Rs 890, and cashbacks up to Rs 19,470 on smart home appliances.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
Samsung Announces The Big Bespoke AI Fest Offers With Up to Rs 19,470 Cashback

Samsung India launched its Independence Day campaign, The Big Bespoke AI Fest, on August 1, 2026, offering discounts and finance schemes across its smart home lineup. Running through August 15, 2026, the sale includes cashbacks up to Rs 19,470 on select AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines, and washer-dryer units. Samsung Electronics, the South Korean multinational consumer electronics manufacturer, aims to increase the adoption of connected home devices in Indian households through these promotional deals. Buyers can access these offers across Samsung official online channels and authorized retail outlets across the country.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Offers remain valid from August 1 to August 15, 2026.
  • Customers get up to Rs 19,470 cashback on select Bespoke AI appliances.
  • Monthly installment options start at Rs 890 with zero-down payment options via Samsung Finance+.
  • Samsung Care+ provides a three-year extended warranty package on select items.
  • The 25kg Washer Dryer Combo receives a “1 EMI Off” scheme under select finance plans.

Samsung designed the financial structure of this sale around symbolic figures tied to Indian Independence, specifically referencing 1947 with its maximum cashback limit of Rs 19,470. The promotion targets household consumers looking to buy artificial intelligence-enabled kitchen and laundry hardware. These connected devices utilize machine learning algorithms to automate grocery tracking, adjust cooling temperatures, and optimize laundry cycles based on fabric usage.

The company collaborated with financing partners to reduce upfront costs through Samsung Finance+, a digital platform providing instant credit access in store locations. Under these options, consumers can buy products with zero down payments and low monthly installments beginning at Rs 890. On the top-tier 25kg Bespoke AI Washer Dryer Combo, Samsung provides a 1 EMI Off deal under a 20/5 finance structure. In this setup, Samsung pays the first installment on 20-month no-cost EMI plans.

Warranty terms also see changes during the promotional window via Samsung Care+, the customer service division covering extended protection plans. When users buy a one-year extended warranty on select smart refrigerators and washing machines, Samsung adds two extra years of coverage at no additional fee, providing three total years of extended protection. Additionally, buyers purchasing select single-door refrigerators can add a one-year extended warranty for a payment of Rs 99.

Samsung aims to build momentum in the premium domestic appliances market through this two-week campaign, focusing heavily on automated home devices. All sales terms, cashback structures, and financing eligibility depend on bank partnerships, credit scoring, and specific model choices available during the promotional period.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the start and end date for Samsung The Big Bespoke AI Fest?

A1. The sale started on August 1, 2026, and ends on August 15, 2026.

Q2. What is the maximum cashback offered during the Samsung Independence Day sale?

A2. Customers can claim up to Rs 19,470 cashback on select Bespoke AI appliances.

Q3. What is the lowest monthly EMI option available during the offer?

A3. Installment schemes start as low as Rs 890 per month across select product categories.

Q4. What warranty deals apply to Samsung refrigerators during the sale?

A4. Selecting a one-year extended warranty on select refrigerators provides two additional years for free. Select single-door models get a one-year extended warranty for Rs 99.

Q5. How does the 1 EMI Off deal work on the 25kg Washer Dryer Combo?

A5. Under the 20/5 finance plan with a 20-month no-cost EMI, Samsung covers the payment for the very first installment.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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