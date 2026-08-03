Vivo Confirms India Launch Date and Key Features for Upcoming Vivo S2 Smartphone

Vivo India confirms the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Vivo S2, scheduled for release in India on August 6, 2026. Designed primarily for social media content creators and photography enthusiasts, the smartphone combines a high-resolution camera setup with a focus on long battery life and day-to-day speed. The device features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a MediaTek processor, and a massive 7,050mAh battery pack.

Key Takeaways

Vivo S2 officially arrives in India on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

The smartphone carries a 50MP main rear camera using a Sony IMX852 sensor alongside a 32MP front shooter.

MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor runs the device, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Includes a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging and USB reverse charging.

Camera and Display Capabilities

Photography remains the central highlight of the Vivo S2. The rear setup houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor designed to capture sharp photos across various lighting conditions. A secondary 2-megapixel sensor sits beside the main lens, accompanied by a rear ring light for portrait shots. For selfie enthusiasts and video calls, the front camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor. Both front and rear sensors support 4K video recording, helping users capture clear vlogs without switching devices.

On the visual front, the handset sports a 6.83-inch 3D curved AMOLED display delivering 1.5K resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels reaching up to 3,000 nits, allowing clear visibility under direct sunlight.

Hardware Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo S2 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core processor. Vivo paired the chip with 8GB RAM, delivering reliable speeds for daily application usage, photo processing, and mobile gaming.

A key highlight of the phone is its 7,050mAh battery, providing multi-day runtime on a single charge. The battery supports 44W FlashCharge technology for quick top-ups, as well as reverse wired charging to power external accessories on the go. Despite the large battery capacity, the phone retains a sleek profile with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The phone ships in three color options: Silk White, Sapphire Blue, and Regal Bronze. Software duties are handled by Android 16 with Vivo’s custom interface layer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the launch date of Vivo S2 in India?

A1. The Vivo S2 launches in India on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

Q2. What processor powers the Vivo S2?

A2. The Vivo S2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core processor.

Q3. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of Vivo S2?

A3. The phone packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging.

Q4. What are the camera specifications of the Vivo S2?

A4. The device features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Q5. Does the Vivo S2 have water resistance?

A5. Yes, the Vivo S2 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water ingress.