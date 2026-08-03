News

Vivo Confirms India Launch Date and Key Features for Upcoming Vivo S2 Smartphone

Vivo S2 launches in India on August 6 with a 50MP Sony camera, Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor, 6.83-inch AMOLED display, and a 7,050mAh battery.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read

Vivo India confirms the launch of its upcoming mid-range smartphone, the Vivo S2, scheduled for release in India on August 6, 2026. Designed primarily for social media content creators and photography enthusiasts, the smartphone combines a high-resolution camera setup with a focus on long battery life and day-to-day speed. The device features a 50-megapixel primary camera, a MediaTek processor, and a massive 7,050mAh battery pack.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Vivo S2 officially arrives in India on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM IST.
  • The smartphone carries a 50MP main rear camera using a Sony IMX852 sensor alongside a 32MP front shooter.
  • MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo processor runs the device, paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.
  • Includes a 6.83-inch 1.5K curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
  • Packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired charging and USB reverse charging.

Vivo Confirms India Launch Date and Key Features

Camera and Display Capabilities

Photography remains the central highlight of the Vivo S2. The rear setup houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX852 main sensor designed to capture sharp photos across various lighting conditions. A secondary 2-megapixel sensor sits beside the main lens, accompanied by a rear ring light for portrait shots. For selfie enthusiasts and video calls, the front camera uses a 32-megapixel sensor. Both front and rear sensors support 4K video recording, helping users capture clear vlogs without switching devices.

On the visual front, the handset sports a 6.83-inch 3D curved AMOLED display delivering 1.5K resolution. The panel supports a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness levels reaching up to 3,000 nits, allowing clear visibility under direct sunlight.

Hardware Performance and Battery

Under the hood, the Vivo S2 runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core processor. Vivo paired the chip with 8GB RAM, delivering reliable speeds for daily application usage, photo processing, and mobile gaming.

A key highlight of the phone is its 7,050mAh battery, providing multi-day runtime on a single charge. The battery supports 44W FlashCharge technology for quick top-ups, as well as reverse wired charging to power external accessories on the go. Despite the large battery capacity, the phone retains a sleek profile with IP68 and IP69 dust and water resistance ratings.

The phone ships in three color options: Silk White, Sapphire Blue, and Regal Bronze. Software duties are handled by Android 16 with Vivo’s custom interface layer.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the launch date of Vivo S2 in India?

A1. The Vivo S2 launches in India on August 6, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

Q2. What processor powers the Vivo S2?

A2. The Vivo S2 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo octa-core processor.

Q3. What is the battery capacity and charging speed of Vivo S2?

A3. The phone packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging and reverse charging.

Q4. What are the camera specifications of the Vivo S2?

A4. The device features a 50MP Sony IMX852 main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 32MP front camera.

Q5. Does the Vivo S2 have water resistance?

A5. Yes, the Vivo S2 comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against dust and water ingress.

Samsung Launches 30 Month No Cost EMI Plans for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Flip8 in India
INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India
Google Launches Gemini Spark AI Agent in India to Automate Daily Workspace Tasks
Netradyne Focuses on Edge AI to Improve Driver Safety in Commercial Fleets
Google Pay Introduces Gemini AI Assistant and Flex SBI Credit Card in India
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByAditi Sharma
Follow:
Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
Previous Article INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India INALSA Launches Triton 900 Mixer Grinder and Food Processor in India
Next Article Samsung Launches 30 Month No Cost EMI Plans for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series Samsung Launches 30 Month No Cost EMI Plans for Galaxy Z Fold8 Series and Flip8 in India
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review
OnePlus Nord 6 5G Review: Is the 12GB RAM Variant Worth ₹41,999?
Realme P4 Power 5G Review
realme P4 Power 5G Review: Is the 10,001mAh Battery a True Champion?
AI+ Pulse 2 Review
Is the AI+ Pulse 2 the Best Smartphone Under 8000 Rupees with Android 16?

Latest News

Capri Loans Partners With OpenAI to Build AI Workflows Across 1,400 Indian Branches
Capri Loans Partners With OpenAI to Build AI Workflows Across 1,400 Indian Branches
By Aditi Sharma
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils Theme for India Mobile Congress 2026
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Unveils Theme for India Mobile Congress 2026
By Mahak Aggarwal
ASUS Pad Launches in India with 2.8K OLED Display Starting at Rs 45,990
ASUS Pad Launches in India with 2.8K OLED Display Starting at Rs 45,990
By Gauri
vivo Launches Fusion Red Variant of T5x 5G in India Starting at Rs 24,999
vivo Launches Fusion Red Variant of T5x 5G in India Starting at Rs 24,999
By Vishal Jain
boAt launches Sailor Nav smartwatch and Sailor Play headphones for kids in India
boAt launches Sailor Nav smartwatch and Sailor Play headphones for kids in India
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Toyota Launches All New Hilux in India Starting at Rs 31.99 Lakh
Toyota Launches All New Hilux in India Starting at Rs 31.99 Lakh
By Aditi Sharma

You Might also Like