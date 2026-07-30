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vivo Launches Fusion Red Variant of T5x 5G in India Starting at Rs 24,999

vivo releases the Fusion Red variant of the T5x 5G in India with a 7200mAh battery, Dimensity 7400 Turbo chip, and IP69+ rating starting at Rs 24,999.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
5 Min Read
vivo Launches Fusion Red Variant of T5x 5G in India Starting at Rs 24,999

Smart device manufacturer vivo launched a new Fusion Red colour variant of its T5x 5G smartphone in India on Thursday. The smartphone features a 7200mAh battery, 44W fast charging support, and a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 24,999. Sales begin today through Flipkart, the official vivo e-store, and partner retail stores.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • vivo added a Fusion Red colour option to its T5x 5G lineup in India.
  • Prices start at Rs 24,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 27,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 30,999 for 8GB+256GB.
  • Instant bank discounts offer up to Rs 2,000 off with Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI cards.
  • Hardware features include a 7200mAh battery, 44W charging, and IP68 plus IP69+ protection.
  • The phone carries a 6.76-inch FHD+ 120Hz display and a 50MP Sony rear camera.

Pricing and Bank Offers in India

The company sells the T5x 5G Fusion Red variant in three memory options. The entry model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 24,999. The mid variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage sells for Rs 27,999, while the top edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage costs Rs 30,999.

Buyers can claim a flat instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 by using Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, or SBI Card. With these offers, the effective net prices drop to Rs 22,999 for 6GB+128GB, Rs 25,999 for 8GB+128GB, and Rs 28,999 for 8GB+256GB. The brand also provides up to six months of no-cost EMI options.

Hardware Specifications and Durability

vivo builds the T5x 5G around a 7200mAh battery that supports 44W FlashCharge. According to company tests, the battery holds long-term capacity for up to six years of regular charging cycles. The device relies on a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, UFS 3.1 storage, and up to 8GB of virtual Extended RAM. The system posts an AnTuTu benchmark score above one million.

For physical resistance, the phone comes with MIL-STD-810H military-grade shock certification alongside IP68 and IP69+ water and dust resistance ratings. High-strength cover glass and a reinforced cushioning structure help shield the internal parts from drops.

Display Camera and Software Features

The front of the device holds a 17.17 cm (6.76-inch) FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1200 nits peak brightness. Dual stereo speakers produce up to 400% volume output. Mobile gamers get dedicated tools like Boost Mode, 4D Game Vibration, and up to 60FPS gameplay in titles like BGMI and Free Fire.

The camera setup includes a 50MP Sony primary sensor and a 2MP bokeh camera on the back, along with a 32MP front selfie camera. Both front and rear setups record 4K video. Software tools include AI Erase, AI UHD, Super Night Mode, and Dual-View Video.

The phone operates on OriginOS 6, incorporating AI features such as AI Transcript Assist, Circle to Search, and Private Space. vivo guarantees two years of major Android system updates and four years of security patches. The company manufactures the device locally at its Greater Noida plant.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the vivo T5x 5G Fusion Red variant in India?

A1. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs Rs 24,999, which reduces to an effective price of Rs 22,999 with eligible bank offers.

Q2. What processor powers the vivo T5x 5G?

A2. The phone features the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor paired with UFS 3.1 storage.

Q3. What battery capacity and charging support does the device offer?

A3. The device packs a 7200mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging support.

Q4. What water and dust protection ratings does the vivo T5x 5G have?

A4. The device carries IP68 and IP69+ water and dust resistance ratings along with military-grade shock resistance.

Q5. Where can customers buy the Fusion Red variant?

A5. Customers can buy the new variant through the vivo India e-store, Flipkart, and partner retail stores.

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Vishal Jain
ByVishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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