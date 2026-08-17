Acer India Unveils New Laptop Lineup Including Predator, Nitro, Swift, and Aspire Series

Hardware manufacturer Acer expanded its personal computer portfolio in India on Tuesday, introducing multiple laptops across its gaming, thin-and-light, and everyday computing segments. Unveiled during the Next@Acer event in Delhi, the new range includes the high-end Predator Helios Neo series, the Nitro 5 series, the Swift Pro, the Aspire Pro AI, and an updated Aspire 3. The refreshed lineup incorporates the latest silicon from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia, targeting different consumer segments ranging from students to esports players.

Key Takeaways

Predator Helios lineup expands with three models packing Nvidia RTX 50 Series laptop graphics, starting at Rs. 2,42,990.

Nitro 5 and Nitro 5 Pro arrive with 14th Gen Intel HX processors and up to RTX 5050 GPUs, priced from Rs. 1,67,990.

Swift Pro brings Intel Core Ultra H-series chips and optional OLED screens starting at Rs. 79,999.

Aspire Pro AI launches with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor at Rs. 69,999.

Budget-focused Aspire 3 delivers AMD Ryzen hardware at an entry price of Rs. 39,999.

Predator Helios and Nitro Gaming Series

The top-tier gaming catalog introduces the Predator Helios Neo 16 Slim AI, Predator Helios Neo 16 AI, and Predator Helios Neo 16. The flagship Helios Neo 16 AI runs on up to an Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5080 laptop GPU with 16GB GDDR7 VRAM, and a 240Hz WQXGA display. The Slim variant measures under 18.9mm in thickness and features an OLED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. Liquid metal thermal paste and fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fans manage heat dissipation across the range.

For mainstream gamers, the Nitro 5 and Nitro 5 Pro feature 16-inch 165Hz displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. Configurations include 14th Gen Intel Core HX processors paired with either Nvidia RTX 4050 or RTX 5050 graphics cards. Memory tops out at 32GB DDR5 RAM, paired with up to 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD storage.

Swift and Aspire Series

Focusing on portability, the Acer Swift Pro weighs approximately 1.2 kg and features a 14-inch WUXGA display with narrow bezels. It runs on Intel Core Ultra 5 or Ultra 7 H-series processors, supported by integrated Intel Arc Graphics, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 52Wh battery rated for up to 10.5 hours of run time.

The Aspire Pro AI features a 14-inch Full HD IPS screen, an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16GB DDR5 memory, and a dedicated Copilot key for fast access to Windows 11 AI utilities. Rounding out the launches is the Aspire 3, powered by AMD Ryzen processors and AMD Radeon graphics, featuring a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 180-degree lay-flat hinge.

Pricing and Retail Availability

The Acer Aspire 3 starts at Rs. 39,999 through Acer exclusive stores and online platforms. The Aspire Pro AI retails from Rs. 69,999, while the Swift Pro starts at Rs. 79,999. Gaming models begin at Rs. 1,67,990 for the Nitro 5 series, while the Predator Helios Neo 16, Helios Neo 16 Slim AI, and Helios Neo 16 AI are priced at Rs. 2,42,990, Rs. 2,62,990, and Rs. 2,82,990 respectively, with up to Rs. 10,000 cashback offers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the new Acer Swift Pro in India?

A1. The Acer Swift Pro starts at a retail price of Rs. 79,999.

Q2. Which graphics cards are included in the new Predator Helios lineup?

A2. The Predator Helios lineup features Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series laptop graphics, including the RTX 5060, RTX 5070, and RTX 5080 GPUs.

Q3. What processor powers the Acer Aspire Pro AI laptop?

A3. The Aspire Pro AI runs on an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor paired with 16GB DDR5 RAM.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase the new Acer Nitro and Predator laptops?

A4. The laptops are available through Acer Exclusive Stores, the Acer online store, Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.