Google Pixel 11 Series Arrives in India with Tensor G6 and Refined Hardware

Google launched its flagship Pixel 11 smartphone family in India on August 12, introducing the standard Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and the Pixel 11 Pro Fold. The line runs on Google’s custom-built Tensor G6 processor alongside the Titan M3 security coprocessor, bringing on-device Gemini Nano capabilities and long-term software support. Starting at Rs 89,999 for the base model, pre-orders are open now on the Google Store, with retail store availability scheduled for August 20.

Key Takeaways

Google announced the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold in India.

Pricing starts at Rs 89,999 for Pixel 11, Rs 1,19,999 for Pixel 11 Pro, Rs 1,34,999 for Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Rs 1,86,999 for Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

Devices run the Tensor G6 chip, Titan M3 security hardware, and come with seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates.

Display brightness reaches up to 3,000 nits on the standard model and 3,600 nits on the Pro and Fold displays.

Pro models gain a new HiLight notification LED ring on the back.

Buyers of Pro and Fold variants receive six months of complimentary Google AI Pro plan access.

Refined Hardware and Brighter Displays

The four models feature updated camera bars and durable enclosures. Pixel 11 carries a 6.3-inch Actua display reaching 3,000 nits peak brightness, shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. The Pixel 11 Pro offers a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED screen, while the Pixel 11 Pro XL has a 6.8-inch panel, both reaching 3,600 nits peak brightness with scratch-resistant glass.

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold brings an outer 6.5-inch Super Actua screen and unfolds to an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display. All four models come with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance.

Performance and Battery

Google’s Tensor G6 chip powers the entire portfolio. The processor provides improved CPU speed and higher TPU compute compared to the previous Tensor G5. Memory configurations start at 12 GB RAM on the Pixel 11 and reach 16 GB on the Pro and Fold editions.

The standard Pixel 11 packs a 4,985 mAh battery, the Pro has 4,850 mAh, and the Pro XL features a 5,115 mAh pack. All support fast wired charging as well as 25W Qi2.2 Pixelsnap wireless charging.

Camera Upgrades and Software Features

The Pixel 11 Pro and Pro XL carry triple rear cameras, led by a 50 MP wide sensor, a 48 MP ultrawide, and a 48 MP telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom and 120x Pro Zoom. The base Pixel 11 and Fold feature an upgraded 48 MP wide sensor alongside telephoto lenses offering 30x Super Zoom.

Exclusive to the Pro devices, the HiLight rear LED ring provides glanceable, color-coded light alerts for favourite contacts and Gemini interactions. New photo tools include Magic Capture, Camera Looks, and Instant Night Sight.

Indian Pricing and Availability

Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999 (256 GB). Pixel 11 Pro is priced at Rs 1,19,999, Pixel 11 Pro XL at Rs 1,34,999, and the Fold at Rs 1,86,999 (512 GB). Google also introduced the Pixel Watch 5, starting at Rs 42,900.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Pixel 11 series in India?

A1. The Pixel 11 starts at Rs 89,999, Pixel 11 Pro at Rs 1,19,999, Pixel 11 Pro XL at Rs 1,34,999, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold at Rs 1,86,999.

Q2. What processor powers the Pixel 11 phones?

A2. All models in the series run on Google’s custom Tensor G6 processor paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor.

Q3. How long will the Pixel 11 series receive software updates?

A3. Google provides seven years of OS, security, and Pixel Drop updates for the entire lineup.

Q4. What is the HiLight feature on the Pixel 11 Pro?

A4. HiLight is an ambient LED array around the rear flash on Pro models that glows to show alerts from favourite contacts and Gemini interactions.