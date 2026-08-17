GOBOULT Expands Mustang Smartwatch Lineup in India With Two New Premium Models

Indian consumer tech brand GOBOULT announced the launch of two new smartwatches, the Stallion Ignite Gold and Stallion Nitro Ice, expanding its ongoing design partnership with Ford Mustang. The move builds on the original Stallion smartwatch released in February 2026 and aims to help the company secure a 15% market share in the Indian smartwatch segment. Both models are available via the brand’s official website starting at an introductory price of Rs 4,999.

Key Takeaways

GOBOULT introduces two additions to its Mustang collection: Stallion Ignite Gold priced at Rs 5,999 and Stallion Nitro Ice priced at Rs 4,999.

Both models feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with Always-on Display support, IP67 water resistance, and fast charging capabilities.

The devices provide up to 7 days of battery life, 120+ sports modes, and complete health tracking features.

The company aims to capture a 15% market share in India’s competitive smartwatch category with these launches.

Design and Automotive Features

The Stallion Ignite Gold serves as the flagship variant in the lineup, finished in a black and anodised gold scheme. It features a metallic bracelet, a Speed Wheel rotating ring, a tyre tread crown, an ignition lever, and a piston head switch. The smartwatch carries the official Mustang insignia on the dial to emphasize its automotive design language.

The Stallion Nitro Ice offers a different aesthetic with a white and purple colorway. It includes charcoal plum contours, a functional rotating bezel, a high-traction crown, and a textured tyre tread strap styled after a car grille.

Display, Battery, and Fitness Tracking

On the technical side, both smartwatches come equipped with a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The Stallion Ignite Gold screen reaches a peak brightness of 700 nits and supports Always-on Display functionality.

Battery performance across both wearables is rated for up to 7 days of normal use on a single charge. The built-in battery system supports fast charging, reaching a full charge in approximately 100 minutes. For fitness and wellness, both models offer more than 120 sports modes alongside full health tracking metrics and IP67 water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Stallion Ignite Gold is priced at Rs 5,999, while the Stallion Nitro Ice carries a launch price of Rs 4,999. Both smartwatches are sold directly through the official GOBOULT online store in India.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the GOBOULT Stallion Ignite Gold in India?

A1. The GOBOULT Stallion Ignite Gold is available at a launch price of Rs 5,999.

Q2. What is the display size of the new GOBOULT Stallion smartwatches?

A2. Both the Stallion Ignite Gold and Stallion Nitro Ice feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display.

Q3. How long does the battery last on the GOBOULT Mustang Stallion watches?

A3. Both smartwatches provide a battery life of up to 7 days and can fully recharge in about 100 minutes.

Q4. Where can buyers purchase the new GOBOULT Stallion smartwatches?

A4. The watches are available exclusively through GOBOULT’s official website, goboult.co.in.