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Hisense Launches UR8S RGB MiniLED TV Series in India Starting at Rs 1,19,990

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Hisense Launches UR8S RGB MiniLED TV Series in India Starting at Rs 1,19,990

Hisense India introduced its UR8S RGB MiniLED TV series in New Delhi on August 11, 2026, targeting Indian buyers looking for premium home entertainment. The new lineup comes in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch screen sizes with prices starting at Rs 1,19,990. Built around the company’s Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor, the series focuses on accurate color reproduction, local dimming control, and high brightness levels for Indian living rooms.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Available in 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch variants starting from Rs 1,19,990.
  • Peak brightness reaches up to 3,500 nits alongside a native 180Hz refresh rate.
  • Powered by the Hi-View AI Engine RGB processor and runs on the VIDAA Smart TV platform.
  • Audio setup includes a 2.1.2 multi-channel surround sound system with Dolby Atmos support.
  • Launch offers include up to Rs 10,000 cashback, zero down payment, and a 2-year warranty.

Hisense Launches UR8S RGB MiniLED TV Series in India

Display and Hardware Performance

The UR8S television series features RGB MiniLED backlighting capable of hitting a peak brightness of 3,500 nits. It includes anti-reflection and glare-free panel technology to keep pictures clear in bright rooms. Fast-paced content like live sports and gaming runs smoothly with a native 180Hz refresh rate.

An integrated AI RGB light sensor checks ambient room lighting in real time and automatically tweaks display settings. Hisense also includes support for major premium video formats, featuring Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Filmmaker Mode to preserve original picture quality during movie playback.

Smart Platform and Audio System

The television lineup runs on Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA operating system, designed for fast app loading and simple content search. The interface works with hands-free voice control, VIDAA Voice, and Alexa Built-in. Users can also connect to smart home devices via Google Home, Apple AirPlay, and Apple Home.

On the sound front, the UR8S comes equipped with a 2.1.2 multi-channel surround sound setup that supports Dolby Atmos processing, eliminating the immediate need for a basic external soundbar. The physical build uses a slim, bezel-less frame design.

Pricing, Offers, and Availability

Hisense India has priced the entry 55-inch model at Rs 1,19,990. For the retail launch, the brand offers a special package that includes up to Rs 10,000 cashback, a two-year comprehensive warranty, one free EMI payment option, and zero down payment plans.

Buyers can purchase the series online on Amazon and Flipkart. Offline availability extends across regional electronics chains, including Satya, Nandilath, MyG, Great Eastern, Patra Electronics, and Khosla.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the starting price of the Hisense UR8S TV in India?

A1. The Hisense UR8S RGB MiniLED TV series starts at Rs 1,19,990 for the base model.

Q2. Which screen sizes are available in the Hisense UR8S series?

A2. The UR8S lineup is available in three screen sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch.

Q3. What is the peak brightness and refresh rate of the UR8S display?

A3. The display delivers up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness and has a native refresh rate of 180Hz.

Q4. Which operating system powers the Hisense UR8S TV?

A4. The television runs on Hisense’s proprietary VIDAA Smart TV operating system.

Q5. Where can Indian customers buy the Hisense UR8S TV?

A5. It is available online on Amazon and Flipkart, and offline at retail stores like Satya, Nandilath, MyG, Great Eastern, Patra Electronics, and Khosla.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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