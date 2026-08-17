Advanced Impactor Launches AI Cricket Training App on Android and iOS

Mumbai-based sports technology startup Advanced Impactor has officially launched its artificial intelligence cricket performance app on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store across India and the United Kingdom. The mobile tool turns a single smartphone camera into an automated analytics tracker for grassroots cricketers, parents, and local coaches without requiring expensive hardware setups.

Key Takeaways

The mobile application is now available on Android and iOS for users in India and the UK.

Players need only one smartphone camera to record and analyze batting and bowling sessions.

Analytics cover bowling speed, line and length, pitch mapping, batting footwork, shot selection, and body mechanics.

Users can record live in the app or upload older practice videos from phone storage.

The company plans an upcoming management tool called CoachPro for academies and state cricket boards.

The official rollout arrives after an initial testing phase that started in April 2026. During that testing period, more than 500 cricketers across India, the UK, the United States, Australia, and the Middle East tested the software. English county cricket club Oxfordshire also agreed to a multi-year partnership to utilize the tool for training sessions.

To use the system, a cricketer places a smartphone on a tripod or stand behind or beside the practice net. Built-in on-screen guides help position the camera at the correct angle. The software runs on-device processing algorithms to inspect the video feed directly on the phone.

For bowlers, the software calculates release speed, measures trajectory, spots line and length, and generates pitch maps. For batters, it tags shot selection, tracks foot movements, and maps biomechanical angles. The system also allows players to import clips recorded from other video sources or regular camera apps.

Amit Sharma, founder and chief executive officer of Advanced Impactor, stated that he built the platform after struggling as a cricket parent to show his son where his technique needed correction during practice nets. Sharma pointed out that the platform focuses heavily on grassroots players who cannot afford professional radar guns or multi-camera tracking rigs. He added that the app runs smoothly in semi-urban and rural areas across India where solo players practice without extra help.

The startup operates on an individual subscription model for players, parents, and private trainers. Advanced Impactor is currently building an enterprise platform named CoachPro. This platform will provide player roster management tools for cricket academies, state associations, and international county clubs. The company plans to expand download access to Australia, the US, and Middle Eastern markets soon.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Where can cricketers download the Advanced Impactor app?

A1. The application is available for download on the Google Play Store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS in India and the UK.

Q2. What hardware does a player need to record practice sessions?

A2. A user only needs a single smartphone with a working camera to record and process practice data.

Q3. What metrics does the system measure for bowlers and batters?

A3. Bowlers get pace readings, line and length charts, and pitch maps. Batters get footwork tracking, shot type tagging, and biomechanical movement analysis.

Q4. Can users upload old videos to get performance reports?

A4. Yes, players can upload pre-recorded cricket practice footage directly into the app for processing.