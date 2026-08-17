VinFast Expands Authorized Service Network in Indonesia Across 100 Locations

Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast has signed agreements with 10 automotive service providers in Indonesia to broaden its maintenance and repair coverage nationwide. The deal expands the company’s network of Authorized Service Outlets past the 100-location threshold, giving electric car owners across the archipelago direct access to technical support, routine maintenance, bodywork, and genuine components.

Key Takeaways

VinFast partners with 10 local automotive service providers in Indonesia.

The brand now operates over 100 Authorized Service Outlets across the country.

Outlets provide general repairs, scheduled maintenance, and genuine replacement parts.

Coverage expands outside the Greater Jakarta area into major regional cities.

Expanding Service Reach Across Indonesian Cities

VinFast, the automotive arm of Vietnam’s Vingroup, entered the Indonesian market to build a complete electric vehicle support structure. The company signed Memoranda of Understanding with 10 local workshop operators:

PT Lampung Auto Mandiri

PT Karoto Seiko Indonesia

CV Agus Lio Ban

CV Family Auto Motor

PT Motoreko Mobilindo

PT Green Mobilitas Indonesia

PT Global Mobil Indonesia

PT Layanan Prima Sejahtera

CV Karya Indah Motor

PT Prayoga Tangguh Perkasa

These partner centers must meet factory standards for technical training, workshop equipment, and customer care. Certified mechanics handle standard maintenance, mechanical fixes, and collision repairs while supplying original components.

The network covers both retail car buyers and commercial fleet operators. While initial operations centered around Greater Jakarta (Jabodetabek), the latest expansion extends technical support to major provincial hubs across Indonesian islands.

Building Long-Term EV Infrastructure

Antonio Zara, Chief Executive Officer of VinFast Southeast Asia, stated that accessible maintenance helps build consumer trust during EV adoption. He noted that partnering with established local workshops provides dependable, global-standard support for drivers choosing electric cars.

Beyond repair centers, VinFast runs several programs in Indonesia to lower ownership hurdles. These include battery subscription plans, vehicle buyback programs, and complimentary access to V-GREEN charging stations through March 31, 2029. Establishing broad regional service access allows the automaker to support its expanding lineup of passenger electric vehicles, including models like the VF 3, VF 5, and VF e34.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How many authorized service outlets does VinFast have in Indonesia?

A1. VinFast currently operates more than 100 Authorized Service Outlets across Indonesia, serving Greater Jakarta and other major cities.

Q2. What services do VinFast Authorized Service Outlets provide?

A2. The outlets handle vehicle maintenance, general mechanical repairs, paint and body repairs, and distribution of official VinFast parts and accessories.

Q3. Who are the new service partners working with VinFast in Indonesia?

A3. VinFast partnered with 10 companies, including PT Lampung Auto Mandiri, CV Agus Lio Ban, PT Karoto Seiko Indonesia, CV Family Auto Motor, and PT Motoreko Mobilindo.

Q4. Are technicians at these service centers factory-certified?

A4. Yes, the technicians receive direct training and certification from VinFast to meet global repair and service guidelines.

Q5. Does VinFast offer charging benefits for buyers in Indonesia?

A5. VinFast offers free charging for customers at V-GREEN charging points until March 31, 2029, alongside battery subscription and buyback plans.