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ViewSonic Names Actis Technologies as National Distributor for ViewBoard Panels in India

ViewSonic appoints Actis Technologies as national distributor for ViewBoard interactive flat panels to expand reach across Indian schools and businesses.

By Aditi Sharma
4 Min Read
ViewSonic Names Actis Technologies as National Distributor for ViewBoard Panels in India

Visual display manufacturer ViewSonic has appointed Actis Technologies as its Value Added National Distributor for ViewBoard interactive flat panels across India. The tie-up aims to expand the commercial availability of interactive displays for schools, universities, corporate offices, and government bodies. Actis Technologies brings more than 50 years of audio-visual and IT distribution presence across 60 Indian cities to help supply and support ViewSonic hardware through local vendors and system integrators.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • ViewSonic assigns Actis Technologies to distribute ViewBoard interactive flat panels across India.
  • Actis Technologies brings a network active in more than 60 Indian cities.
  • The commercial agreement supplies smart panels to schools, colleges, corporate meeting rooms, and public sector offices.
  • Both companies plan regional partner training programs, technical support, and customer outreach.

Expanding Digital Classroom and Workspace Access

Demand for interactive flat panel displays has risen steadily across Indian classrooms and corporate boardrooms. Schools, colleges, and training centers are replacing standard blackboards and standard projectors with touch-enabled screens to support hybrid teaching and digital learning materials. At the same time, commercial offices and public departments are installing interactive displays to support video conferences and collaborative work.

Through this national distribution arrangement, Actis Technologies will manage supply logistics, reseller channels, and regional product availability. Regional system integrators and local IT dealers will be able to source ViewSonic ViewBoard hardware with localized technical assistance.

Executive Views on the Channel Tie-Up

Muneer Ahmad, Managing Director at ViewSonic India, said that growing the company channel ecosystem forms a core part of its business roadmap in the country. He stated that Actis Technologies will help accelerate sales of interactive screens across education and enterprise sectors through its local commercial network.

Sandesh Raul, National Manager for Distribution at Actis Technologies, said Indian organizations are moving away from passive presentation formats toward interactive setups in classrooms and meeting spaces. He added that the distributor intends to build new channel opportunities by expanding customer access to ViewBoard hardware nationwide.

Partner Enablement and Market Reach

Beyond direct product distribution, the two companies plan to run joint training workshops for system integrators, technical certification sessions for dealers, and live customer demonstration drives. These programs aim to help local partners configure, install, and service interactive display setups in Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 cities across the country.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the partnership between ViewSonic and Actis Technologies about?

A1. ViewSonic has appointed Actis Technologies as its Value Added National Distributor to supply and support ViewBoard interactive flat panels across educational, enterprise, and government sectors in India.

Q2. What are ViewSonic ViewBoard displays used for?

A2. ViewBoard interactive flat panels are large touch-enabled screens used for digital teaching in classrooms, video meetings in offices, interactive presentations, and collaborative group sessions.

Q3. How widespread is Actis Technologies distribution network in India?

A3. Actis Technologies operates across more than 60 Indian cities with an established network of regional dealers, audio-visual specialists, and system integrators.

Q4. Who can purchase ViewSonic products through this distribution network?

A4. Schools, universities, private companies, government agencies, and IT system integrators can procure ViewSonic interactive displays through authorized Actis channel partners.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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