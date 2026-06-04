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Acer secures second spot in Indian PC market with strong institutional sales in first quarter of 2026

Acer India captures 21.3% market share in Q1 2026, climbing to the number two spot nationwide behind massive growth in education and government sectors.

Vishal Jain
By Vishal Jain
4 Min Read
Acer secures second spot in Indian PC market with strong institutional sales in first quarter of 2026

Acer India has registered a major jump in the national computer rankings by securing the number two position in overall PC shipments for the first quarter of 2026. According to data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC) India Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker, the company captured a 21.3% market share during the quarter. This growth comes on the back of heavy demand for the brand across multiple buyers, moving it ahead of rivals in a highly competitive computing space.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Acer India achieved the number two position nationwide in traditional PC shipments for Q1 2026.
  • The brand captured an overall market share of 21.3% across desktops, notebooks, and workstations.
  • Large-scale public sector deployments led to a number one position in the education sector with a 62.1% market share.
  • The company topped the government supply category with a 37.1% market share in combined hardware shipments.

Acer secures second spot in Indian PC market

Dominating Classrooms and Public Administration

The core driver behind this growth was the institutional segment, where the brand secured massive volumes. In the education sector, which includes desktops, notebooks, and workstations, the manufacturer ranked first with a 62.1% share. Looking closer at the data, the brand supplied 63.7% of all education notebooks, a feat aided by large-scale institutional digital learning initiatives across states.

Commercial desktop installations followed a similar pattern. The firm locked down a 56.99% market share in education desktops and a 40.85% market share in government desktops. Across total government segment orders, the company ranked first with a 37.1% share for combined personal computing hardware, while claiming the number two position specifically for public sector notebooks with a 33.63% share.

Strategic Growth Factors

Harish Kohli, Managing Director of Acer India, stated that reaching the number two spot reflects the confidence that buyers and channel network partners have placed in the company. He added that the organization remains focused on expanding its access to computing technology across local consumer, gaming, commercial, and artificial intelligence-ready laptop lineups.

To build up this market position over the past year, the company focused on expanding its physical and online retail outlets, rolling out new models, and investing in newer technologies such as computing units tailored for artificial intelligence tasks. The vendor has been trying to align with local requirements through competitive pricing and reliable supply chains capable of delivering massive numbers for bulk institutional orders.

With this volume boost, the company has consolidated its space among top PC brands in the local landscape. The corporate leadership expects to keep up this sales velocity in the coming quarters of 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the latest market position of Acer in India?

A1. The company has achieved the number two position in India’s overall PC shipments market for the first quarter of 2026.

Q2. What is the market share of Acer India according to the Q1 2026 IDC report?

A2. The company recorded an overall market share of 21.3% across traditional PC shipments in India.

Q3. Which segments contributed most heavily to the growth of the company?

A3. The education and government sectors were the top drivers. The company ranked first in the education space with a 62.1% share and first in the government space with a 37.1% share across combined hardware types.

Q4. Who tracks and publishes these PC shipment share rankings?

A4. The data is tracked and published by the International Data Corporation (IDC) through its quarterly tracking reports.

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Vishal Jain
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With a Bachelor in Computer Application from VTU and 10 years of experience, Vishal's comprehensive reviews help readers navigate new software and apps. His insights are often cited in software development conferences. His hands-on approach and detailed analysis help readers make informed decisions about the tools they use daily.
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