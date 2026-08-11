Goldmedal Electricals Wins Indias Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026

Mumbai-based Fast Moving Electrical Goods manufacturer Goldmedal Electricals secured the India’s Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026 at the India’s Best Design Awards ceremony on August 10, 2026. The award recognizes the company’s internal design team for creating electrical products that combine everyday functionality with home technology. Founded in 1979, the Indian electrical firm operates production units in Vasai, Bhiwadi, and Vijayawada, handling product testing and tool room operations internally.

Key Takeaways

Goldmedal Electricals won the India’s Best In-House Design Studio Award on August 10, 2026.

The award highlights internal teams that develop consumer-focused electrical equipment and home appliances.

The company manages design, prototyping, and manufacturing through its internal facilities in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Andhra Pradesh.

Goldmedal previously received international design recognitions including the Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award.

Goldmedal Electricals focuses on consumer electrical accessories, home automation systems, LED lighting, fans, water heaters, and security products. The India’s Best Design Awards initiative evaluates companies that establish dedicated internal product development and design divisions instead of outsourcing their core engineering work.

Company Director Kishan Jain stated that the award reflects long-term investments in combining product design with manufacturing quality to improve daily consumer use. Director Bishan Jain noted that the company integrates design teams across all stages of product creation, from initial concept sketches and prototype testing to final manufacturing.

The Fast Moving Electrical Goods sector in India has seen increased demand for modern wiring accessories, smart home controls, and aesthetic switchboards for residential and commercial buildings. Goldmedal maintains fully owned tool rooms and testing facilities within its production centers to test hardware reliability and product safety before launching items into the retail market.

The recent win adds to Goldmedal’s earlier design recognitions, which include international honors like the Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award. The brand continues expanding its core product lines, which include wiring devices, doorbells, distribution boards, and entertainment setups across Indian retail stores.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What award did Goldmedal Electricals win in 2026?

A1. Goldmedal Electricals won the India’s Best In-House Design Studio Award 2026 at the India’s Best Design Awards event.

Q2. Where are Goldmedal Electricals manufacturing facilities located?

A2. Goldmedal operates manufacturing plants in Vasai near Mumbai, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan, and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Q3. Which products does Goldmedal Electricals manufacture?

A3. The company produces modular switches, home automation systems, LED lights, fans, geysers, security systems, doorbells, wires, and cables.

Q4. Who are the directors of Goldmedal Electricals?

A4. Kishan Jain and Bishan Jain serve as directors at Goldmedal Electricals.

Q5. Has Goldmedal won international design awards previously?

A5. Yes, Goldmedal has won global design recognitions, including the Red Dot Award and the iF Design Award.