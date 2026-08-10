Apple Considers Radical Redesign for Future Smartwatch Models

Apple Inc., the technology company based in Cupertino, California, is exploring a major rethink of its wearable devices, including screenless fitness bands and alternative screen designs, according to a report by Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman. Over the past year, the company’s industrial design team has evaluated several new concepts to meet changing user preferences and compete against health bands like Whoop and smart rings like Oura. While upcoming models like the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 will keep standard form factors, future lineups could feature screen-free wearables, round displays, and new budget options.

Key Takeaways

Apple is testing wearable concepts without displays to target fitness-focused users who prefer lightweight health tracking.

Industrial designers are exploring round screens, distinct display sizes, and a potential return to ceramic cases.

The company plans to introduce options priced lower than the current SE line, along with high-end tiers above the Ultra series.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president overseeing the Health team, is steering the lineup toward AI-assisted wellness tracking.

Near-term releases like Series 12 and Ultra 4 will retain traditional designs while offering internal speed upgrades.

The Apple Watch has maintained a square shape since its initial launch over a decade ago. While the company added models like the Apple Watch Ultra in 2022 and introduced health features like ECG readings, sleep apnea alerts, and hypertension detection, the overall design language has remained largely unchanged. Sales data from Counterpoint Research shows Apple Watch shipments grew 21 percent in the first quarter. However, growth in Apple’s Wearables, Home, and Accessories division posted a modest 7 percent rise in the latest quarter, compared to an 18 percent rise in overall product revenue.

To boost user interest, Apple is considering a wider price spectrum. The industrial design team is looking at budget-friendly concepts below the existing Apple Watch SE price point to attract cost-conscious buyers. At the same time, managers are discussing luxury tiers positioned above the Ultra and Hermès editions. Testers have also evaluated round displays, though industry sources suggest a circular model remains unlikely to reach retail stores anytime soon.

A screenless health band represents one of the distinct explorations inside Apple. Many users want continuous health monitoring during sleep or workouts without the distractions of a full smartwatch screen. A display-free wearable allows users to wear classic analog wristwatches while still recording heart rate, sleep metrics, and activity data through the Apple Health application.

Artificial intelligence will play a central role in these upcoming wearables. With an updated version of Siri launching across Apple devices, the company intends to make health tracking more conversational and personalized. Under Eddy Cue, who took over leadership of the Health initiative last year, Apple is reworking the Health app to deliver automated insights based on daily biometric data collected from wrist devices.

For the immediate future, Apple will stick to incremental design updates. The expected Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 will bring faster processors, refreshed color options, new strap designs, and expanded health tracking algorithms while maintaining existing case structures.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is Apple launching a screenless fitness band soon?

A1. Apple is exploring screenless fitness tracker concepts, but the company has not confirmed a specific release date or finalized product details.

Q2. Will the next Apple Watch have a round screen?

A2. Apple designers have tested round display concepts, but reports indicate a circular Apple Watch is unlikely to launch in the market.

Q3. What changes are coming to the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4?

A3. The Series 12 and Ultra 4 are expected to offer performance boosts, new colorways, updated bands, potential ceramic case options, and improved health tracking features.

Q4. Who leads Apple’s health developments?

A4. Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president, oversees the company’s Health division and its app redesign plans.