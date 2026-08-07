LG Launches 2026 AI TV Range in India Featuring Massive 115 Inch Mini LED Screen

LG Electronics India Limited has officially announced its 2026 AI TV lineup, putting large screens and Mini LED technology at the front of its strategy. The new range features 25 ultra large models across four distinct display technologies: QNED evo Mini LED, OLED evo, Micro RGB evo or Mini RGB evo, and Nano 4K UHD. Leading the entire collection is a massive 292 cm (115 inch) QNED evo Mini LED flagship TV, making it the largest Mini LED screen LG has brought to the Indian market so far. Prices for the entry level 2026 AI TV range start from INR 19,990 and go up to INR 12,99,990 for top tier models.

Key Takeaways

LG introduced 25 new ultra large AI TV models in India across QNED evo, OLED evo, Micro or Mini RGB evo, and Nano 4K UHD lines.

The standout model is the 292 cm (115 inch) QNED90 flagship, which is LG’s largest Mini LED display launched in the country.

Premium OLED evo options include the G6 and C6 series, running on the Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor Gen3 for up to 3.9 times higher brightness.

Prices start at INR 19,990 for basic Smart AI models and reach up to INR 12,99,990 for the 100 inch Micro RGB evo flagship.

All smart televisions run on webOS 26 with guaranteed five year operating system updates, LG Shield security, and integrated Google Gemini support.

Advanced Display Tech Across the Portfolio

LG Electronics India (a major consumer electronics manufacturer established in 1997) designed this lineup to capture Indian buyers moving toward larger screens for OTT content, live sports, and gaming. The flagship QNED evo Mini LED range uses Precision Dimming Ultra alongside Dynamic QNED Color Pro for deep contrast. Select models operate on the Alpha 8 AI Processor Gen3, offering high refresh rate support through Motion Booster up to 330Hz and VRR up to 165Hz.

For picture purists, the LG OLED evo lineup introduces the G6 and C6 series. Driven by the Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor Gen3, the OLED evo G6 incorporates Hyper Radiant Color Technology and Brightness Booster Ultra to output images up to 3.9 times brighter than conventional OLED displays. These televisions include Reflection Free Premium surfaces, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and NVIDIA G-Sync compatibility. The OLED B6 serves as an all-rounder alternative powered by the Alpha 8 chip.

LG is also introducing new LCD technologies: Micro RGB evo (MRGB96) and Mini RGB evo (MRGB85). certified by TÜV Rheinland for High Purity RGB Spectrum Display, the 100 inch Micro RGB evo model provides Triple 100% Color Coverage across BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB color spaces. Meanwhile, the Nano 4K UHD series caters to daily 4K viewing, topped by a 248 cm (98 inch) variant running on the Alpha 7 AI Processor Gen9.

Smart Personalization and Security

The 2026 televisions operate on LG webOS 26, which brings personalized software features to Indian homes. Voice ID reads individual user voices to load specific profile pages, while AI Concierge provides custom recommendations based on viewing habits. Built-in multi-AI support integrates Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot to answer user queries directly on screen. User data protection across all webOS features relies on LG Shield encryption. Additionally, buyers get access to LG Gaming Portal for cloud gaming and LG Channels for over 150 free live streaming channels.

Pricing and Availability

The new 2026 LG AI TV lineup spans multiple screen sizes from 32 inches up to 115 inches. The basic Smart AI TV (LB65 series) starts at INR 19,990. The Nano 4K UHD line starts at INR 38,990, while the QNED evo Mini LED series begins at INR 52,990. Premium Mini RGB evo models start from INR 1,28,990, the OLED evo C6 starts at INR 1,19,990, and the flagship Micro RGB evo 100 inch screen is priced at INR 12,99,990.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the largest screen size in the 2026 LG TV lineup in India?

A1. The largest model is the 292 cm (115 inch) QNED evo Mini LED TV flagship (QNED90 series).

Q2. What processor powers the flagship 2026 LG OLED evo TVs?

A2. The LG OLED evo G6 and C6 series run on the Alpha 11 Dual AI Engine Processor Gen3.

Q3. What is the starting price for LG 2026 AI TVs in India?

A3. Prices for the 2026 entry level LG Smart AI TV range start at INR 19,990.

Q4. Which AI assistants are supported on LG webOS 26 TVs?

A4. The webOS 26 platform features multi-AI support integrating both Google Gemini and Microsoft Copilot.