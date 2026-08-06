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realme 16x 5G Launches in India on August 12 with 7000mAh Battery

realme 16x 5G launches on August 12 in India featuring a 7000mAh battery, 144Hz display, 50MP AI camera, and IP65 rating.

By Shweta Bansal
4 Min Read
realme 16x 5G Launches in India on August 12 with 7000mAh Battery

realme announced that it will launch its new smartphone, the realme 16x 5G, in India on August 12, 2026, at 12 PM. The Chinese smartphone brand realme, established in 2018, builds consumer technology devices for young users. This upcoming mobile phone pack a 7000mAh battery, a 144Hz screen, and a 50MP primary AI camera setup.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Launch Date: August 12, 2026, at 12 PM IST.
  • Battery & Charging: 7000mAh battery with 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse charging support.
  • Display: 144Hz refresh rate display designed for outdoor readability and smooth visuals.
  • Performance: Powered by realme self-developed Flux Engine and GT BOOST gaming engine.
  • Camera: 50MP AI main camera with AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, Motion Photo, and Dual-View Video.
  • Durability: IP65 dust and water resistance alongside military-grade shock resistance.
  • Availability: Will sell online via Flipkart, the official realme India website, and offline retail stores.

realme 16x 5G Launches in India

The realme 16x 5G targets daily users and mobile gamers who need extended battery life and smooth display output. realme added its in-house Flux Engine to handle resource distribution across system tasks to maintain consistent performance. For gaming, the device features the GT BOOST engine, an AI system that manages processing resources to keep frame rates stable during long play sessions.

The phone features a 144Hz refresh rate screen. This high refresh rate helps render quick animations clearly, aids smooth touch navigation, and improves readability under bright sunlight.

A major focus of the device is its 7000mAh battery. realme states that the battery supports up to 6 years of health retention. Users can charge the device using 45W wired fast charging. The phone also supports reverse charging to power other accessories, and bypass charging, which supplies electricity directly to the system hardware during gaming to reduce heat generation.

For photographs and video recording, the rear panel houses a 50MP AI camera. The software suite includes AI Eraser to remove unwanted objects from photos, AI Ultra Clarity for sharper images, and Motion Photo. Content creators can also use the Dual-View Video Mode to record simultaneously from multiple angles.

Regarding build quality, the smartphone uses what the company calls a blooming design. Despite fitting a large battery inside, the body remains slim. The chassis holds an IP65 rating against dust and water splashes, and it passed military-grade shock resistance tests to handle accidental drops.

The realme 16x 5G will be available on Flipkart, realme.com, and physical stores across India starting August 12. realme will announce the official pricing and exact hardware chip details during the launch event.

FAQs

Q1. What is the official launch date of realme 16x 5G in India?

A1. The realme 16x 5G launches in India on August 12, 2026, at 12 PM IST.

Q2. What is the battery capacity of realme 16x 5G?

A2. The smartphone includes a 7000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging, bypass charging, and reverse charging.

Q3. Does the realme 16x 5G have water resistance?

A3. Yes, the phone carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance, along with military-grade shock protection.

Q4. Where can I buy the realme 16x 5G after launch?

A4. You can buy the device on Flipkart, realme.com, and mainline retail stores in India.

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ByShweta Bansal
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An MA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and 7 years in tech journalism, Shweta focuses on AI and IoT. Her work, particularly on women's roles in tech, has garnered attention in both national and international tech forums. Her insightful articles, featured in leading tech publications, blend complex tech trends with engaging narratives.
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