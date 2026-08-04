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Consistent Infosystems Launches Wave Wired Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers in India

Consistent Infosystems launches Wave Wired Gaming Headphone in India featuring 40mm drivers, RGB lighting, 3.5mm jack, and USB connection.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems Launches Wave Wired Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers in India

Indian IT hardware brand Consistent Infosystems launched its new Wave Wired Gaming Headphone in India on July 30, 2026. The New Delhi-headquartered company designed this headset for Indian gamers, streamers, and general media users who need clear audio and reliable daily performance. The product features 40mm speaker drivers, custom lighting, and dual connectivity options to work across computers and mobile devices.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Driven by 40mm speaker drivers delivering 20Hz to 20kHz stereo sound.
  • Features Cool Blue RGB lighting for custom gaming setups.
  • Uses a 1.8-metre cable with 3.5mm audio jack and USB connection for RGB lighting.
  • Includes an omnidirectional microphone for clear voice pickup.
  • Available across India via authorized retail channels and online through shop.consistent.in.

Consistent Infosystems Launches Wave Wired Gaming Headphone with 40mm Drivers in India

Audio Specs and Build Quality

The Consistent Wave Gaming Headphone relies on 40mm high-performance speaker drivers that cover a 20Hz–20kHz frequency response range. This range helps users pick up low-frequency in-game steps as well as high-pitched audio effects clearly during matches.

To support online gaming and meetings, the headset carries an omnidirectional microphone that captures voice clearly. The microphone setup filters communication for multiplayer matches, live streams, and online calls.

For lighting, the headset incorporates Cool Blue RGB lights on the ear cups to match modern desktop setups. Consistent built the headset with a lightweight frame, soft cushioned ear pads, and an adjustable headband to keep users comfortable during extended sessions.

Connectivity and Availability

The headset connects to devices through a 1.8-metre cable. It uses a standard 3.5mm audio connector for sound input and output, alongside a USB plug that powers the built-in RGB lighting. This dual-plug arrangement makes the device compatible with desktop PCs, laptops, and other supported audio platforms without needing extra software drivers.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, noted that the company focused on providing clear audio, vocal clarity, and long-term comfort for Indian gamers at an accessible price point.

Buyers can purchase the Wave Gaming Headphone across India through the company’s network of over 3,795 channel partners. Customers can also order the product directly online from the official store at shop.consistent.in.

About Consistent Infosystems

Established in 2011 in New Delhi, Consistent Infosystems manufactures IT hardware, surveillance equipment, print consumables, and consumer electronics. The company currently operates over 25 branch offices, 93 service centers, and exports products to more than 17 countries.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the driver size of the Consistent Wave Gaming Headphone?

A1. The headset uses 40mm high-performance speaker drivers that support a 20Hz–20kHz frequency response.

Q2. How do you connect the Consistent Wave headset to a PC or laptop?

A2. It uses a 1.8-metre cable with a 3.5mm jack for audio and a USB connector to power the RGB lights.

Q3. Does the Consistent Wave headset have a built-in microphone?

A3. Yes, it features an omnidirectional microphone for multiplayer voice chats and calls.

Q4. Where can I buy the Consistent Wave Wired Gaming Headphone in India?

A4. You can buy it from Consistent retail channel partners across India or online through shop.consistent.in.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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