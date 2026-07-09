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Consistent Infosystems Launches BassX Wired Gaming Headphones With 50mm Drivers

Consistent Infosystems launches BassX wired gaming headphones in India with 50mm drivers and a noise-canceling mic for immersive audio.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Consistent Infosystems Launches BassX Wired Gaming Headphones With 50mm Drivers

Indian IT hardware and security solutions brand Consistent Infosystems expanded its audio portfolio today with the launch of the BassX wired gaming headphones. The New Delhi-based company engineered the budget-friendly headset to deliver high-quality audio, clear voice transmission, and long-lasting comfort for e-sports players, streamers, and multimedia users across India.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Audio Power: Equipped with large 50mm drivers that deliver deep bass and clear sound frequencies.
  • Voice Clarity: Features a dedicated noise-reduction microphone to block background noise during multiplayer sessions.
  • Ergonomic Build: Designed with soft imitation leather earmuffs and a lightweight frame to prevent ear fatigue during long gaming sessions.
  • Wide Compatibility: Works across multiple devices including desktop computers, laptops, and mobile phones.
  • Availability: Accessible immediately through the brand’s national retail partner network and official online store.

Consistent Infosystems, which started its journey in 2011, has grown into a major domestic technology provider with over 25 branches and 93 service centers operating across India. The company serves a large customer base with an extensive product catalog covering IT hardware, print consumables, and surveillance setups. This new release marks their latest push into the highly competitive Indian gaming peripheral market.

The core strength of the BassX headphones lies in its hardware configuration. The 50mm dynamic drivers support a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20kHz. This specification allows the headset to accurately reproduce low-end sub-bass frequencies, mid-range vocals, and high-frequency in-game sound cues like footsteps or distant gunfire.

For team communication, the built-in microphone uses noise-reduction technology. This feature filters out ambient room sounds, such as ceiling fans or typing noises, to transmit clear audio during live streams, office meetings, or intense multiplayer matches.

Comfort is another major focus area for this model. Consistent Infosystems utilized an ergonomic design pairing a lightweight headband with plush imitation leather ear padding. This choice reduces clamping force and heat buildup, letting users wear the headset for hours without discomfort.

Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated during the announcement that high-quality audio plays an essential role in modern gaming alongside visual performance. He explained that the company developed the BassX to offer local gamers a balanced mix of audio performance, dependable voice communication, and clear value.

Buyers can purchase the headset through the company’s official website at shop.consistent.in or via their network of nearly 3,800 channel partners across various states.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the driver size of the Consistent BassX gaming headphone?

A1. The headphones feature large 50mm dynamic drivers designed to deliver deep bass, clear mid-tones, and detailed high frequencies.

Q2. Does the headset include a microphone for voice chat?

A2. Yes, the headset comes with an integrated noise-reduction microphone that minimizes background noise for clear voice transmission during games and online calls.

Q3. Which devices are compatible with these headphones?

A3. The wired headset features universal compatibility and connects to desktop computers, laptops, and mobile smartphones.

Q4. Where can I buy the Consistent BassX headphones in India?

A4. You can buy the product online through the official e-commerce store at shop.consistent.in or visit any of the brand’s authorized retail channel partners across the country.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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