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Universities Allow Students to Pay Tuition Fees Using PayPal and Venmo

Colleges in the United States now allow students and parents to pay tuition fees through digital wallets including PayPal and Venmo via campus portals.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Universities Allow Students to Pay Tuition Fees Using PayPal and Venmo

College students and their families can now clear university tuition bills using PayPal and Venmo directly through their school payment portals. PayPal Inc. established partnerships with three major higher education payment software providers, Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, and TouchNet. The checkout feature is live across select American campuses including Michigan State University, Texas Tech University, Kansas State University, Bellarmine University, and Butler University, with plans to expand to more campuses later this year.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Students can choose PayPal or Venmo inside their existing college fee portal at checkout.
  • Funding sources include linked bank accounts, debit cards, credit cards, and available app balances.
  • The feature is live at Michigan State University, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Butler, and Bellarmine.
  • Buy-now-pay-later options are excluded from tuition payments.
  • Service fees or credit card processing charges may apply depending on individual campus rules.

How the Payment System Operates

Students and parents do not need to search for user handles or send money to peer-to-peer usernames. The payment method functions inside the standard university portal. When payers reach the checkout screen on platforms run by Illumia, Nelnet Campus Commerce, or TouchNet, PayPal and Venmo appear alongside standard card and electronic check options.

Users can select their preferred source of funds linked to their PayPal or Venmo accounts. This includes direct bank transfers, debit cards, credit cards, and stored account balances. The parent company stated that normal security protections, including encryption and account monitoring, cover each transaction. However, installment-based lending tools like PayPal Pay in 4 remain unavailable for university fee bills.

Costs and Considerations for Families

While digital wallets offer ease for students who already use them for daily expenses like rent or groceries, financial analysts advise payers to watch for extra costs. Many colleges pass payment processing fees to payers, particularly when transactions route through credit cards. A typical 2.5 percent fee on a 25,000 dollar semester bill adds 625 dollars to the total cost.

Parents should check whether their specific university adds convenience fees before approving large digital transfers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Can international students use PayPal to pay US university tuition?

A1. Yes, international students and their parents can use PayPal if their university supports the new payment setup and accepts payments from their country-specific PayPal account.

Q2. Does Venmo allow split tuition payments among family members?

A2. Payers can send money to each other on Venmo first and then make a single payment through the student account portal.

Q3. Are there extra fees for paying tuition through PayPal or Venmo?

A3. Fees depend on the specific college. Some colleges charge service fees for digital wallet or credit card transactions, while direct bank transfers often carry lower or zero fees.

Q4. Can students use Buy Now Pay Later plans for tuition?

A4. No, PayPal does not allow short-term loan options or Pay in 4 plans for higher education tuition payments.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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