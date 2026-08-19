Sony Reboots Multiplayer Hunters Gathering Following Player Backlash

Sony Group Corp. faces fresh trouble in its online games portfolio after internal playtests forced developers to overhaul Hunters Gathering, an unreleased PlayStation 5 title developed by Amsterdam-based Guerrilla Games. Following poor feedback during private testing earlier this year, Sony decided to strip out the planned live-service microtransactions and recurring seasonal updates. The studio has reduced the project scope to turn it into a standard cooperative multiplayer game with a dedicated story mode.

Key Takeaways

Guerrilla Games began rebooting Hunters Gathering in June following negative tester reactions.

Sony removed ongoing live-service elements to focus on a smaller cooperative story experience.

Development staff have until December to present a refined milestone or face possible project cancellation.

Sony reassigned several team members to another unannounced gaming project within the studio.

Trouble Hits PlayStation Online Portfolio

Sony previously planned to release twelve live-service multiplayer titles across the PlayStation 5 generation. That plan stalled as high-profile projects struggled. Sony closed Firewalk Studios’ multiplayer shooter Concord in September 2024 only two weeks after release, writing off an estimated 400 million dollar investment. The publisher also cancelled an online multiplayer project from Naughty Dog based on The Last of Us and closed Bluepoint Games after shelving an online project earlier this year.

Hunters Gathering was intended to expand Guerrilla Games’ post-apocalyptic universe, which features machine wildlife and character Aloy. Early private builds adopted a stylized art direction similar to Fortnite, departing from the visual tone of the mainline games. Tester reactions indicated that PlayStation fans were dissatisfied with the cartoon presentation and repetitive online loops.

December Deadline Set for Development Team

Sony management instructed the remaining team to present a playable build by December. PlayStation executives will review progress then to decide whether to approve full production or shut the project down entirely.

The project overhaul also delays single-player developments. Guerrilla Games directed major internal resources toward this multiplayer title over several years. Because of this production shift, the next mainline single-player release in the franchise remains years away from completion.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Why did Sony decide to reboot Hunters Gathering?

A1. Sony rebooted the game after private playtests in early 2026 received negative feedback from players regarding its art style and online live-service mechanics.

Q2. Is Hunters Gathering cancelled?

A2. No, the game is not cancelled yet. Guerrilla Games has until December to present an updated build to PlayStation executives for review.

Q3. What changes are happening to the gameplay format?

A3. Developers are removing the live-service systems, battle passes, and long-term online structures to make a smaller cooperative campaign with a story mode.

Q4. Which studio is making Hunters Gathering?

A4. Guerrilla Games, a first-party Sony PlayStation studio based in Amsterdam, is developing the title.