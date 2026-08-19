Amazon Expands Prime Air Drone Deliveries to 500 US Cities

Amazon announced a sixfold expansion of its Prime Air drone delivery service, targeting nearly 500 cities and towns across the United States by the end of 2026. The ecommerce company aims to bring 30-minute aerial drop-offs to tens of millions of shoppers for millions of eligible household items, medicines, electronics, and groceries.

Key Takeaways

Amazon targets nearly 500 US cities and towns for Prime Air by late 2026.

Eligible items arrive in as fast as 30 minutes for packages weighing up to 5 pounds.

Prime members receive free drone delivery on orders of $50 or more.

New locations will include Chicago, Atlanta, Cleveland, Syracuse, and Boise metro areas.

How Prime Air Works and Where It Operates

Prime Air is the autonomous aerial delivery arm of Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. The fleet uses onboard Detect-and-Avoid systems to navigate suburban skies, steer clear of obstacles, and descend to drop packages in backyards or driveways. Each delivery drone carries items weighing up to 5 pounds, which covers small consumer tech like AirPods, chargers, groceries, and over-the-counter medicine.

The service currently operates from 11 distribution hubs across seven states: Arizona, Florida, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Nebraska, and Texas. Each hub covers an operating zone of about 175 square miles. Amazon plans to open hubs across metropolitan areas including Chicago in Illinois, Syracuse in New York, Cleveland in Ohio, Atlanta in Georgia, and Boise in Idaho.

Customers living in eligible ZIP codes will spot a drone delivery choice during checkout on the standard Amazon app and website. Amazon offers free drone drop-offs to Prime members on orders priced at $50 or higher. Orders below $50 carry a $2.99 fee for Prime subscribers, while non-Prime shoppers pay a flat $4.99 fee per delivery.

Amazon is not alone in the push for automated logistics. Competitors like Alphabet-owned Wing and drone operator Zipline already manage extensive commercial routes globally. Amazon Chief Executive Andy Jassy stated that the company expects to deliver 500 million packages by drone before 2030.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How fast are Amazon Prime Air drone deliveries?

A1. Amazon delivers eligible orders in as fast as 30 minutes from the time of checkout, with most shipments arriving within an hour.

Q2. What types of items can Amazon drones carry?

A2. Drones can carry boxed products weighing up to 5 pounds, such as small electronics, fresh food, cosmetics, and urgent prescription medications.

Q3. How much does Amazon charge for drone delivery?

A3. Prime members get free delivery on orders of $50 or more, with a $2.99 charge for orders under $50. Non-Prime users pay $4.99 per order.