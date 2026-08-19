Spotify Brings Running Mode to Android Devices for Premium Subscribers

Spotify has released its Running Mode feature for Android smartphones, following its debut on iOS last month. The tool creates personalized running soundtracks based on a listener’s workout type, target pace, and music preferences. Available inside the Spotify Fitness hub, the feature is limited to Spotify Premium subscribers in seven launch markets. Android users can select from preset sessions, match song tempos to their step cadence, and integrate audio coaching cues directly into their headphones.

Key Takeaways

Android rollout: Running Mode is available on Android phones for Premium subscribers after initial iOS availability.

Running Mode is available on Android phones for Premium subscribers after initial iOS availability. Core controls: Users can select from 25 presets, adjust beats per minute (BPM), and set workout durations.

Users can select from 25 presets, adjust beats per minute (BPM), and set workout durations. Tempo alignment: A Beat Matching feature aligns song playback speeds with running cadences between 140 and 180 BPM.

A Beat Matching feature aligns song playback speeds with running cadences between 140 and 180 BPM. Launch regions: Initial access covers the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden.

Custom Running Sessions and Beat Matching

Spotify AB, the Swedish audio streaming service, built Running Mode to automate workout music selection. Inside the app’s Fitness section, users can pick a quick 20-minute “Just Run” mix or customize structured sessions such as interval, steady, and pyramid runs.

The tool includes a Beat Matching setting that filters tracks by beats per minute. Runners can dial in their preferred cadence, with 160 BPM serving as the standard target, or push up to 170 to 180 BPM for faster training. Listeners can choose whether the algorithm draws from familiar saved songs or introduces new tracks to keep running routes fresh.

The app also connects with Spotify’s Prompted Playlist tool, allowing users to type custom text prompts to shape their running tracklist. Optional voice cues guide runners through warmups, intervals, and cooldowns.

Pricing and Availability

Running Mode is available now on Android via the Google Play Store for updated Spotify app builds. Access requires an active Spotify Premium subscription.

Free tier accounts cannot access Running Mode. While the rollout covers seven initial countries, Spotify has not shared a timeline for expanding the feature to users global markets.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is Spotify Running Mode?

A1. Running Mode is a Spotify feature that builds customized playlists for runners based on target tempo (BPM), workout style, and musical taste.

Q2. Is Spotify Running Mode available on Android?

A2. Yes, Spotify launched Running Mode on Android devices following its initial release on iOS.

Q3. Does Spotify Running Mode require a Premium subscription?

A3. Yes, Running Mode is exclusive to Spotify Premium subscribers. Free account holders cannot use the tool.

Q4. Which countries have access to Spotify Running Mode on Android?

A4. The feature is currently live in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Sweden.

Q5. How do I access Running Mode in the Spotify app?

A5. Open the Spotify mobile app, go to the Fitness hub, and select Running Mode to choose a preset or set custom workout parameters.